Gavin Newsom has proven himself to be too soft to be President of the United States. He’s decided that the women’s hockey team throwing a massive temper tantrum and not attending the State of the Union is the right call, as have many on the Left.

He is now guilty of the same thing they’ve accused Trump of doing, putting partisan politics over uniting the country. But they don’t really mean anything they say, especially not Newsom. He’s desperate for the Crazy White Liberal Woman vote, so he must take a side against the entire country to win them over.

Newsom has embarrassed himself recently by telling Black voters he’s just like them, he’s not very smart, and he can’t read. If he wants the nomination, he’ll need to project the kind of crazy that will win the votes of people like this:

Will the real fascists please stand up?

Newsom doesn’t stand up for women. He makes some milquetoast comments about how “unfair” it is that biological men now routinely compete against women in sports, but he doesn’t do anything about it. Why? Because he’s a chicken. They all are. They’re afraid of the mob.

The only rights women have on the Left are to abort their own babies. Otherwise, it is conditional. Do what we want or else.

Ian Kennedy, the He/Him author of a book on Women’s Hockey, probably is a true believer in the Woke Left’s ideology. Otherwise, would he display his pronouns in his bio?

And yes, Canadian.

In so doing, he has shown that he prioritized the psychotic Left’s ideological mandates even over the protection of women. Naturally, he would support their (not brave but conformist) act of cowardice. And sure enough:

The male Hockey players will indeed be punished severely by the side that is closer to fascism. But so what? They celebrated anyway by celebrating this country’s National Anthem.

And of course, Kash Patel shows us how it’s done.

Alysa Liu has an unusual story. Her father, Arthur Liu, was a Chinese dissident who fled China after the Tiananmen Square massacre. He moved to the United States at 25 and worked as a busboy until later becoming an attorney. So you bet this guy will make sure his skating whiz puts her hand on her heart when they play the National Anthem.

So far, Liu hasn’t been put in the position of having to reject an invite from Donald Trump, and by all accounts, leans Left. But still, everyone knows which side she would have to be afraid of, and it isn’t the Right. It’s the side where women are not allowed to think for themselves.

Will the real misogynists please stand up?

The women’s hockey team probably doesn’t really understand, or hasn’t been told, or doesn’t agree with what the Trump presidency has done for women’s sports, not to mention all of the young women who have a right to grow up with all of their body parts intact.

But the media never portrayed this as any kind of historic moment. We’re used to that, right? Just look at the difference:

Versus:

The Women’s Hockey Team would never have seen this as a win for women because trans women are women. Even if they did, they know they couldn’t say so out loud.

If any sport would prove it, it would be Hockey. Just put the best female in the ring with the male team, and you’d see why in two seconds. And yet, because culture and society are so heavily dominated by the Left, they exist in this false reality where there is no such thing as a difference between biological men and women. So they’ll do their part like the obedient robots everyone on the Left must. Or else.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to celebrate with the real heroes who put country before partisan politics. And yes, that means we can celebrate the women, even if they are petulant little crybabies. They won the gold, so we celebrate them too. We might just celebrate the men a little harder.