Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan W's avatar
Allan W
1h

Very beautiful and touching description of how the movie settles with me. Thank you, Sasha for your writing, courage, and perspective. I always open your postings right away as I receive them. Best of the holiday season to you, my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
1h

Sasha, you aren't toxic, you're courageous, and if you're hated it's by people you wouldn't want to be liked by. Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture