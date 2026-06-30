Of all the things that would shock the founders 250 years in, it would be that the Supreme Court would have to grant the power for states to ban biological men playing in women’s sports.

Can you imagine Thomas Jefferson trying to understand how the case would even have to be argued? That the people who have lawn signs that say “science is real” would need the Supreme Court to snap them back into reality?

I lived this nightmare as someone on the Left who raised my kid in the progressive public schools in Los Angeles. She attended Wonderland Elementary in the Hollywood Hills, Walter Reid Humanities Magnet in Studio City, and Cleveland Humanities Magnet in Reseda, and the gender madness didn’t crop up until high school, right after that fateful year of Obama’s re-election, when Critical Race and Gender Theory began spilling into public schools to indoctrinate our children.

Here are some of the lessons for students:

The message that came out of these courses and began spread throughout culture is that there is nothing special about you if you are white, heterosexual male or female. If anything, you’re the eternal villain in this story.

Becoming “trans” is one of the ways for otherwise un-special kids and teenagers to become elevated, celebrated, love-bombed online, with their mothers basking in the glow of virtue signaling via their children.

It came on the heels of all of us parents attempting to raise perfect children because if we didn’t, we’d look like bad parents — abusive, traumatizing — like the kind of parenting we all suffered through.

When they weren’t perfect, especially boys, they were diagnosed with some disorder and medicated. Most of my daughter’s friends all had some sort of diagnosis. The idea was that the problem was in their brains and that only medication could fix them.

When none of that worked, they invented the crisis of being “born in the wrong body,” an ideology that was flourishing among adolescent girls online, wherein heterosexual males were scary and predatory, so they sank into this fantasy world where anything but that was “safe.”

It all seemed to happen at once, and by the time my daughter came home from school in 9th grade, right around 2012 exactly, talking about “top surgery” and “bottom surgery,” it was too late. My daughter had just one “trans” friend.

By the time my daughter graduated from college, one boy she knew had fully transitioned, two of her roommates were in the process, and all were declared bisexual except one. I don’t think there is any stopping it because it is such a deeply held belief by now.

Thanks to the Supreme Court, states are now free to ban biological boys from competing against biological girls but all that means is that the red states will enact those laws and the blue states won’t. The Democrats have no plans to roll any of it back. If they aren’t true believers, they will pander to the activists.

To them, it’s extreme to be a Republican who protects the biological reality of males and females. But Republicans are the only sane side now and that is why I voted for Trump and will continue to vote for the Right until such time as the Left can get a grip, should they ever.

Brave women on the front lines who have been fighting for the rights of women and girls as Democrats and feminists like Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem remain silent.

Jennifer Sey appeared on my new favorite podcast, Chicks on the Right:

The Supreme Court also refused to overturn Birthright Citzenship — I never thought they would. But once again, Justice Clarence Thomas had the best argument. Very good coverage by Ben Shapiro:

The two paths forward could not be more stark. The Left wants an open border — in fact, no borders, along with socialist policies to take care for them and the low cost labor they provide, not to mention a steady stream of oppressed people to justify their entire movement, even if it means permanent harm to children.

And the Right wants a secure border, no birthright citizenship and for our government to take care of Americans who are already here and being left behind. They want to protect kids from the harms of “gender affirming care” and especially to protect women in sports and private spaces.

As I’ve been saying for a long time now, there is no saving the Left. There is only saving America from them. The Supreme Court giveth, and the Supreme Court taketh away.