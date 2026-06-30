Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Begley's avatar
Dave Begley
7h

This birthright citizenship is a complete disaster for America. It is inexplicable to me that Roberts and ACB could find the way that they did knowing all about the Chinese birth tourism. There might be one million American "citizens" living in China. Nebraska only has 2m people.

But this gives the GOP a great election issue to fix this. Also, it might inspire Sen. Thune to force a floor vote on the SAVE Act. I want to see a real talking filibuster by the Dems on the SAVE Act.

Reply
Share
17 replies
Grieving Father's avatar
Grieving Father
7h

Great take as usual, Sasha. The decision and reaction recall the truism: "If you want to make a Conservative angry, tell her a lie. If you want to make a Progressive angry, tell her the truth." Well, today Progressives are angry because SCOTUS told the truth.

Regrettably for me this decision is too late... both my kids matured at exactly the wrong time (a few yours behind your daughter), and I lost them both to the trans cult.

Reply
Share
9 replies
164 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture