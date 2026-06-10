photo credit: Bloomberg News

It’s been a while since the Democrats have seen anything like Graham Platner. Imagine, if you will, an island full of women. Not just women, but progressive women. They spend their days looking after the marginalized groups who populate the island, making it a better place.

There they all are, with their feminist bona fides, their acceptance of their real, whole selves, with no need to ever pander to the male gaze, doing what they want to do—yoga, making the island a better place by keeping it clean and sustainable. Book clubs, knitting clubs, social media, and airdrops of Whole Foods orders.

It might be utopia, but it’s also boring. Sooner or later, these women were gonna need a real man. They would never admit it, of course, but that’s what is going on with Graham Platner. He’s a real man.

Why do you think his wife has stood by him even as he sexted and hit on women while they were newly married? That goes in the same pile as the Left calling out Trump for sleeping with Stormy Daniels while Melania was pregnant. Okay, fine, Democrats—shall we call a truce?

Platner is exactly the kind of man they would have canceled, called toxic, or written endless op-eds about over the past ten years. Well, not anymore. They’ve been on the island too long. They almost forgot what real men look like. The gruff voice, the burly chest, the quiet hint of rough sex, maybe down the road—even if just a flirtation with danger? You can’t lie to me, ladies. I know you too well.

Like Zohran Mamdani and AOC, he is appealing to people with money, not those without. He appeals to the rich who desire absolution. They’re happy to be represented by Democratic Socialists because then they don’t have to feel guilty about their wealth, which is why Stephen King voted for him.

I imagine that not too long from now, the other famous Maine resident, Tucker Carlson, will invite Platner on his show, if he hasn’t already. My guess is that Platner and his handlers will turn him down, but you never know. They could bond on hating Israel and Nazi tattoos being no big deal.

Look at this interview with Mika Brzezinski. Sorry, Joe, Graham has Mika wrapped around his finger. The dude straight up admits he’s a sex addict, but is that such a bad thing for women stuck on an island with no real men? I mean, the dude’s got coffee cups and a toaster behind him.

Platner appealing to the Right could mean votes, but it could also alienate the women of the island for whom Tucker Carlson is a dealbreaker. As long as Platner says all the right things—and he does—and stares at them with those puppy-dog eyes, they’re a goner. Take it from me. I was one of those women. But they would draw the line at Tucker.

The only thing that might hurt Platner is if they find he flirted with minors on the app Kik. I’m not sure he could survive that, although the Democrats have obliterated any meaning of the word “pedophile,” so I’m sure they could find a workaround. What does it even mean anymore?

Since the Democrats own the media like they own everything else, they can find their way out of their own double standard by pointing their finger in the right direction.

And no, I’m not saying Graham Platner is a pedophile. I do not tell lies as they do. I do not distort the meaning of important words either. It just doesn’t matter to me as much as it matters to the tribe I used to call home. Power is all they care about, not the truth, not the meaning of words.

What makes Platner such a threat is charisma. You don’t see this discussed on the Right, just as you don’t see Trump’s charisma discussed on the Left, but that’s what makes any candidate Teflon when it comes to scandals.

So what doesn’t work is the Me Too stuff. First off, there is nothing really that bad beyond his behaving like an alpha male. I’m telling you these women have deep, dark fantasies about being dragged by the hair and thrown on the bed. They can look the other way with the weak New York Times piece that seemed to only boost Platner’s profile rather than hurt his image.

It has to be frustrating to the Right, who have been called Nazis for ten years, and here we have someone who might actually, deep down, be a Nazi or at least have been a Nazi once, and they don’t care. Stephen King doesn’t care. The truth? They never believed any of it. They used it as yet another crisis to scare voters to the polls.

They have all of the power. They make the rules. They decide who is a Nazi, misogynist, or pedophile. Graham Platner is too promising a political candidate to care. Think: Bill Clinton and Paula Jones. Or Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels. It matters until it doesn’t.

Platner is exactly the kind of REAL MAN the Democrats need. He’s this guy:

Most of the men in their party are the kind of guys who write sneering tweets as a way to express their masculinity. They’re soft. They’re feminized. They’re not going to drag you by the hair and throw you on the bed. Come on, ladies, you can’t fool me. I know you too well.

And besides, what do they care about Nazis? It’s Israel that is the real threat. All that screeching for a decade about Nazis, the “good people on both sides,” the moral preening about Elon Musk doing the Nazi salute? They didn’t mean any of it. Welcome to the Democratic Party. It’s okay when they do it because they own the headlines.

Here you go, the entire Democratic base in one video:

They don’t care. They hate Jews so much right now that Kamala Harris couldn’t pick Josh Shapiro as her Veep. Rahm Emanuel can’t find a place in any primary. A macho dude with puppy-dog eyes and a Nazi tattoo is not going to be a problem for them.

They might not have even realized how much power masculinity has until they saw it wearing a flannel shirt and speaking to them in that low voice that signals somewhere deep in their lizard brains that this guy could populate a whole village.

But do I think his marriage will implode? Maybe. Is there more oppo? Probably. The Democrats are still desperate enough to stand by their man.

We’re not that complicated as it turns out. Just don’t let the Democrats hold the moral high ground anymore. They can’t. Never again can the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch, call Stephen Miller a “Nazi” or the GOP “pedophiles,” not when they’re standing by their man.

Welcome back to the land of hypocrisy and double standards, Democrats. I always knew who you really were, but you put on a great act for a while, didn’t you? Now it’s time to drop the pretense. You can have your man candy and eat it too.