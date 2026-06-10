Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
5h

Very shrewd analysis Sasha.

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
5h

The dems don't care if he is a pedophile, zoophile, or necrophile. He's their man.

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