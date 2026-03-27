Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
7m

Springsteen is a fraud and a hypocrite. He can pound sand.

Reply
Share
Jeff Perkins's avatar
Jeff Perkins
just now

How did Taylor Swift's endorsement of Joe Biden work out?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture