Bruce Springsteen doesn’t have to care about his fans. His net worth is over $500 million. It matters less to him who got him there. He is not loyal in that way, and he doesn’t have to be. He lives the life of a wealthy, fulfilled, award-winning legend, and he believes that has given him the authority to bark at the other half of the country that voted for Trump. It doesn’t.

People like me, fans like me, whose entire life was filled with Springsteen songs, who stuck with him after his public affair with Patti Scialfa, who stuck with him as he left the E. Street band and went disco, who stuck with him through his acoustic period, his New York concert period, and most everything he ever did, are no longer welcome at his concerts because no Trump supporter is. Those of us who were loyal fans, buying records, buying concert tickets, are now shunned.

When asked about alienating his fans - so much so that his biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere flopped hard and lost the studio money - his answer? I don’t care.

The thing is, Springsteen has become a partisan hack. He doesn’t care about his fans because he came to care more about Barack Obama and the aristocrats who took complete control of American society and decided the other half of the country was no longer welcome. That is who Bruce Springsteen is. He’s one of them.

He hasn’t gotten over that these high-status elites lost to Trump not once but twice, so he’s out there still, braying and screeching to the choir. Like Robert De Niro, his brain has become mush as hatred and delusion chewed away at their humanity, decency, and fairness.

They think what they say matters. It doesn’t. Why? Because it’s not true. They still see the version of Trump the Left’s media invented, not the one who existed. Even more to the point, he offers the same working class who made him rich nothing. He leaves them to twist in the wind, with the ultimatum, you’re with us, or you’re against us.

No one is trying to shut Bruce up. His loud crowing wailing calls for his buddy Barack, and falsely believing he still has the power of influence, are now fixtures inside the dystopian bubble the Left has become. So don’t get it twisted, Bruce. No one cares on the other side either. They just feel kind of stupid for believing in you in the first place, for trusting you, for loving your music.

To Watch:

Trump will be speaking with American farmers.

Trump was on The Five:

For some reason, Stephen Colbert is wading into the Lord of the Rings saga:

Funny Ami Kozak on Piers Morgan:

I finally watched Play Misty for Me and fell in love with the opening scene. This is the kind of filmmaking I miss.

Play Misty for Me is like Fatal Attraction, only set in the 1970s. I like both movies, but both absolutely speak to their time.

Victor Davis Hanson’s Friday News Roundup:

Sometimes, I just tune out the world and disappear into an unsolved mystery. Lately, that’s been the Black Dahlia case.

I have noticed that many true crime podcasts seek to redeem her or make her some kind of feminist hero, and thus distort the truth about who and what Elizabeth Short was. She was a sad case of a woman who bounced around from man to man, looking for some kind of husband or meal ticket.

The idea is that to tell the truth about her would be to “slut shame” her. I was annoyed by this coverage and have had a hard time finding anyone who will just tell the truth. She was someone who had a difficult, painful life, and that led her down a dark road.

That said, I still recommend the new book on the case, which is more about the history of American life in 1947. It’s annoyingly feminist to a degree, but the details of the time period (post-war) are fascinating.

What fascinates me about this time period is that, apparently, after the war, there was a spike in violent crime, especially toward women. Something about the war caused chaos in the minds of men, and that was something I didn’t know. I somehow assumed there was calm after the war, but perhaps that didn’t come until later, in the Eisenhower era.

Bridget Phetasy talks with Jacob Siegel:

Siegel’s new book is out now:

To Read:

This incredible 5th part of a series on Candace Owens by Jessica Reed Kraus tells the story of how Candace screwed over yet another woman (she really only destroys women), Nicole Arbour. Well worth your time to read.

And I really loved this piece by Katherine Brodsky:

And of course, there’s lots of political news, with CPAC, DHS funding, the war in Iran, etc. I just thought you could use a distraction from the churn.

I am working on two longer podcasts, I promise. If you don’t hear from me tonight, have a great weekend.