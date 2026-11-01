Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Dave Begley's avatar
Dave Begley
5h

Sasha Stone is - without a doubt - the best opinion writer today. No one else even comes close. A giant talent.

I only wish every person in America would read this.

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Frank Magill's avatar
Frank Magill
5h

Dems may take the House but this is by no means a sure thing. They will not take the Senate. Bank it. The polls are garbage and Ploymarket (intended spelling) has been skewed with millions dumped in by the Soros machine. Put the black pills away, y'all.

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