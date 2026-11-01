I’ve been on both sides of our pointless, agonizing, ten-year Civil War. I know why we fight. I know why each side hates the other side. I know that we’ve built a massive machine that has an incentive to keep us fighting, to keep us engaged, either for clicks and views or to rally the vote.

I know that each side sees the other side as an existential threat. And I know why. I know that both sides are probably a combination of moderate and extreme, decent and corrupt, cruel and kind.

I also know that if I’d still been on my former side, trapped inside the Doomsday Cult of the Left where every day is the end of the world, and assassinations are no big deal as long as they hit the right people, I would be thrilled right now.

I would be celebrating like they are that, finally, a “blue tsunami the size of Connecticut” [tm Mark Halperin] would at long last end our war.

But now, I know what awaits is not just your average midterms. This is about more than politics. This is about preserving America as a one-party state, the establishment roaring back by any means necessary. Assassinations? War on federal officers? Radical Islam? All on the menu.

From Adam Kinzinger:

In an answer to Adam Kinzinger, Data Republican (small r) says it best:

So what does that mean to me? It means that the side that did not want to move on, evolve, and change is not the Right but the Left, or the one-party state that still threatens to consume what America could and should be.

In that way, it is the South during the last Civil War. It’s just that instead of having slaves as servants, they’ve decided on a hierarchy of worth based on race or gender ideology. That means everything that used to define America must be tossed to level the playing field. There is nothing new under the sun.

I wrote this tweet on X:

And one of the replies to me said this:

“Pray to whom,” says this person with zero followers who likely set up the account just to respond to me. How does he know I was an atheist before? How does he know I am “not who I pretend to be”? I have been under this kind of surveillance for over six years now, ever since I began openly challenging the doctrine of the Left.

I should be so lucky to pray. I have been trying to become a person of faith. I do not see the point of going through life without faith in a higher power. But boy, does this one thing threaten so many people on the Left. Why?

Because their religion is identity. They worship people of color, transgender people, illegal immigrants, and now Palestine and Radical Islam. Their enemies are white people who vote for Trump and Jews.

To even criticize any person of color is blasphemy to them, which sort of tells you everything about what became of the Left when we built our utopia. And that is very much like the South during the Civil War.

The Left is the side not just picking up guns and shooting people because of words, but celebrating after or not even talking about it at all. This bizarre trend of violence and hatred is never covered by the mainstream media or Hollywood.

And yet, it’s everywhere.

This is the first election for MAGA without the Charlie Kirk turnout machine, and no one can take his place. You think the totalitarians on the Left aren’t happy about that? The only thing that would have been better for them is if it had been Trump.

Recently, this clip of a young woman went viral.

The woman, Isa Casahuga, has now issued what looks like a hostage video apology. This came after sustained social media pressure that included (source: Grok):

High-profile amplification on X, including posts urging people to “make ISA CASAHUGA famous” and keep her associated with celebrating the assassination.

Rapid online identification of her full name, high school (St. Agnes Academy), UTSA status, and family details, plus creation of a dedicated site (isacasahuga.com) publishing the poem and personal information.

Explicit public calls for university expulsion and for deportation (leveraging her self-description as an immigrant and her parents’ Brazilian/Spanish backgrounds).

UTSA and University of Texas System statements confirming a student-conduct review and declaring they “will not tolerate the incitement of violence or the threat of incitement of violence.”

Scrubbing or removal of her parents’ professional profiles and pages (mother’s real-estate listings/bio; father’s consulting bio) after the story spread.

Sustained online shaming framing the remarks as celebrating political murder, which preceded the apology video by days.

Her apology does not feel sincere, but it is still an apology.

I am less interested in punishing her specifically than in a full accounting of what has become of the Left, how their moral puritanism drove them to become people who celebrate violent assassinations.

In their minds, it is all justified because, to quote his assassin, he “spread too much hate” and it “could not be negotiated out.” That’s mainstream on the Left and taught to students like this every day with almost no consequences.

For a time, the consequence was Donald J. Trump - big middle finger to the totalitarian Left. But Trump was always better as a fighter with his army behind him than as a governor of a divided country. How to govern both sides?

Many of his supporters became purists, too, with their own version of a MAGA utopia - Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Tucker Carlson are among the two leading the charge to hand the midterms to the Democrats, along with the fair-weather podcasters like Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Candace Owens.

In this MAGA utopia, the Epstein files would have revealed Bill Gates in a jacuzzi with a minor and dismantled the billionaire pedo ring blackmailing politicians. It would have meant turning a blind eye to the horrors of October 7th because “no more wars.” It would have meant siding with Iran, as so many on the Left have now done - like Barack Obama and Abdul El-Sayed - even against the United States.

So Trump compromised. And that red wall, that consequence, weakened and has opened the door.

I fear the Democrats taking power not because I am a Conservative or even MAGA. It is not about the policies so much (although “gender affirming care” should be banned worldwide) as it is about what they’ve become.

We’ll survive it. This is a Fourth Turning, after all. Those of us on the outside are not one and the same. We’re a rag-tag group of exiles who have, to quote Milan Kundera, built a little gulag on the side of Eden.

How do I know I’m on the right side now? I don’t. I don’t feel like I’m on any side. But if I’m forced to choose, I’ll take the side closer to what America should be about.

We’ll keep building it anyway, no matter who wins the midterms.

But yes, I pray the pundits are wrong.

Lakewood, Ohio, 9am.