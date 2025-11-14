Who Was Thomas Crooks?
Tucker Carlson has released an investigative report about Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump’s would-be assassin. I understand Tucker Carlson is a controversial figure and that I might lose subscribers for posting this, but it is information none of us has before, and it’s great work by his investigative team.
Where it ultimately takes us will probably become a rabbit hole like everything else, but since we have learned next to nothing about Crooks, I felt it necessary to share it with you.
Posted on Tucker’s Twitter account:
The FBI has responded only to say that they never said Crooks did not have an online fingerprint. My guess, they probably had the same info and had been waiting to complete the investigation to go public with it, but someone inside the FBI leaked it to Tucker to get it out there sooner.
Crooks was a young man with violent thoughts about killing immigrants and “socialist Jews” until 2020, when he, like so many of us, abruptly turned. Then, he became a Trump hater, and then he disappeared until he showed up on a rooftop in Butler.
What I find most interesting is the idea that lost boys like this guy and Tyler Robinson are just sitting there online waiting to be radicalized, to be whipped up into a frenzy, and to then be pointed at as a specific target to take them out. The United States government did more or less the same thing to attempt to kill Castro. They just didn’t have the internet. It would not be that hard.
Both of Trump’s would-be assassins had savior complexes, it would appear. I would say they, along with Tyler Robinson, had some “help” getting from Point A to Point B.
And it wouldn’t be a Tucker video without an Israel insert and here he inserts a strange defense of Iran because, to him, Iran is a victim of Israel, even though Iran was openly attempting to assassinate Trump. Tucker insinuates that it couldn’t possibly be Iran, and we should all be offended at the mere suggestion. I hope that the FBI can dig deeper.
A few things to ponder:
Columbine happened in 1999, just before civilization began migrating online. Something about hiding behind avatars, needing attention, building platforms, and algorithms has had a significant and destructive effect on our society. It should not be surprising that we just lived through the Great Feminization at the same time we lived through the era of lost boys picking up guns.
Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinson both took their shot in the middle of Trump saying something controversial. In Crooks’ case, it was immigration. His transformation happened when he himself stopped having violent fantasies about killing immigrants, so it makes sense his hatred would shift to Trump. Robinson, same thing, a former Trump supporter perhaps, who now is in love with a transgender person, kills Charlie in the middle of him saying something about gangs and transgender people. Can’t be a coincidence.
Having now worked with Claude AI to help build a content management system, I feel certain that smart people could use AI to help them find the exact right spot to assassinate someone. They could ask questions like the ones Tucker asks in the video — which building doesn’t have surveillance, what would be the easiest way to scale the building undetected, and where in that area could you be where almost no one could see you. AI can do that and more. The best offense is for law enforcement to use AI and act as an assassin might to outsmart them before one of them finds the perfect spot next time.
more important imo, who is: Sean Curran, the Director of the U.S. Secret Service, was in charge of the security detail during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.
Curran was the Special Agent in Charge of Trump's Protective Detail at the time of the incident and oversaw the 85-personnel team responsible for his security.
how did a twerp like Crooks get on that roof in plain sight, stay on that roof in plain sight, was spotted with rangefinder before getting on that roof. AAAANNND get off 8 shots before being neutralized. 8 shots he fired.
WHO IS SEAN CURRAN?????
As long as you properly "frame" Tucker (in this case, reminding everyone of his anti-Israel and suddenly pro-Iran stances), I have no problem with you reposting his content.