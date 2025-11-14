Tucker Carlson has released an investigative report about Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump’s would-be assassin. I understand Tucker Carlson is a controversial figure and that I might lose subscribers for posting this, but it is information none of us has before, and it’s great work by his investigative team.

Where it ultimately takes us will probably become a rabbit hole like everything else, but since we have learned next to nothing about Crooks, I felt it necessary to share it with you.

Posted on Tucker’s Twitter account:

The FBI has responded only to say that they never said Crooks did not have an online fingerprint. My guess, they probably had the same info and had been waiting to complete the investigation to go public with it, but someone inside the FBI leaked it to Tucker to get it out there sooner.

Crooks was a young man with violent thoughts about killing immigrants and “socialist Jews” until 2020, when he, like so many of us, abruptly turned. Then, he became a Trump hater, and then he disappeared until he showed up on a rooftop in Butler.

What I find most interesting is the idea that lost boys like this guy and Tyler Robinson are just sitting there online waiting to be radicalized, to be whipped up into a frenzy, and to then be pointed at as a specific target to take them out. The United States government did more or less the same thing to attempt to kill Castro. They just didn’t have the internet. It would not be that hard.

Both of Trump’s would-be assassins had savior complexes, it would appear. I would say they, along with Tyler Robinson, had some “help” getting from Point A to Point B.

And it wouldn’t be a Tucker video without an Israel insert and here he inserts a strange defense of Iran because, to him, Iran is a victim of Israel, even though Iran was openly attempting to assassinate Trump. Tucker insinuates that it couldn’t possibly be Iran, and we should all be offended at the mere suggestion. I hope that the FBI can dig deeper.

A few things to ponder: