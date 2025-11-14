Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tomas Pajaros's avatar
Tomas Pajaros
13h

more important imo, who is: Sean Curran, the Director of the U.S. Secret Service, was in charge of the security detail during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

Curran was the Special Agent in Charge of Trump's Protective Detail at the time of the incident and oversaw the 85-personnel team responsible for his security.

----------

how did a twerp like Crooks get on that roof in plain sight, stay on that roof in plain sight, was spotted with rangefinder before getting on that roof. AAAANNND get off 8 shots before being neutralized. 8 shots he fired.

.

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN?????

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ashby McDonald's avatar
Ashby McDonald
13h

As long as you properly "frame" Tucker (in this case, reminding everyone of his anti-Israel and suddenly pro-Iran stances), I have no problem with you reposting his content.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
172 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture