Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
2h

I’ve been predicting all year that Omar was too juicy a target for Trump to pass up. She’s perfect as an October Surprise. I have zero doubt that she committed immigration fraud, is connected to all the Somali welfare fraud, and who knows what else. All he has to do is bust her for real crimes (not fake lawfare) and most voters will cheer, while Democrats go hysterical about “persecuting enemies” and all the rest.

Reply
Share
5 replies
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2h

Thanks, Sasha! As to the polls, Jjoshua, just wait and watch, they are heavily tilted to democrats to disillusion Republicans and comservatives.

Reply
Share
5 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture