A Midterm Mystery

James Talarico disappeared for two weeks. No one knew where he went. Rumors began flying. Trump was saying he ate meat as a “vaygan” and then threw up all over the place and got very sick. Some suggested he might be orchestrating a major psych-out for the Right and that he was flying around in his invisibility cloak raising money for the Democrats.

Now he has emerged and said he had the flu. He is a diabetic and that flu took him out, so the story goes.

Here is how local news covered it in Texas:

It’s a tough fight for the GOP, which is kind of amazing considering Talarico is, to me, an Obama clone. He talks the same way. Acts the same way. Delivers his speeches exactly the same way. I know the Democrats need their Obama clones wherever they can find them - Ossoff in Georgia, Shapiro in PA - but Talarico is the most like Obama of the bunch. Either way, Trump is trying his best to hold the state for Team Red.

It is odd that someone that young would be taken out for that many days; estimates are 10 to 13, in the midst of campaign season.

They discussed this on 2Way, and Mark Halperin condemned Larry O’Connor for suggesting the media was covering up something much more serious, saying Paxton disappears all the time and no one asks questions. Oh, on the contrary. The Democrats show no mercy when it comes to exploiting any story or rumor about any candidate. So, by all means, GOP, have at it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Home Raided by Feds

Rumors have swirled forever that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother to grant him citizenship. Is this why they raided her home, or is there something else there?

Tim Pool dives into it.

On the one hand, I oppose lawfare on principle. On the other hand, why is it that the Democrats always get to stretch the rules, and the Republicans are expected to always follow them? For her part, Omar’s statement:

I doubt they would go this far if they didn’t have the goods. Then again, the game the Democrats played in raiding Mar-a-Lago and prosecuting Trump on ticky-tack charges backfired greatly on them. It mobilized the Right and brought people like me in as new voters. If it is an October surprise, it best flip in the right direction.

Ben Shapiro Goes Viral

I’ve never had a clip go viral this big on X but it already has 1 million views.

If you’re interested, here is the clip. It’s kind of crazy, but Ben handled it well.

Mamdani Continues to Cosplay as President of the Other America

As usual, the media ran with a lie about a shooting of an illegal immigrant by ICE. The true story doesn’t matter. The Mamdani cosplay is all that matters, and he’s yet again bringing the fight to Trump to “abolish ICE” but also Medicare for All (over the world).

And of course, protests.

So this is how it went down, per Grok:

What in the world are ICE officers to do in such a case? Mayor Mamdani wants ICE out of New York just as Gavin Newsom demanded they leave California. That’s the pitch by the Democrats in the last act of the midterms: we won’t keep you safe. We won’t keep our borders safe. We don’t care about you, America. And yet, all polls indicate they will win the House and maybe the Senate.

I’ll keep doing these updates when I can as we head into the midterms.