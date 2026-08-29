Two of my favorite people and podcasters have an interview up. This is Jenny Holland and Anna Runkle who, if you don’t know, are two very funny, very smart women who offer up wisdom of our crazy modern age. I thought you might enjoy their interview.

I found both of them on YouTube, of all places, where Anna runs the Crappy Childhood Fairy, which has rescued me in many dark nights of the soul. And Jenny, of course, is a writer who is saving culture from itself one brilliant monologue at a time.