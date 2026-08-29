Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
9h

At what point do we reach saturation of women talking about themselves on youtube

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Susan Vonder Heide's avatar
Susan Vonder Heide
7h

The first three words in the Constitution of the United States are "We the people." Not "we the bureaucracy" but "we the people."

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