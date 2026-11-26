I sometimes feel like I'm walking around with a broken heart because life isn’t like it is in the movies. I say it's because movies no longer depict the kind of fantasy life people like me grew up yearning for.

No one wants to crawl into the kinds of movies Hollywood makes now. But the old ones? Well, let’s just say they made the magic happen, and there I’d be, a little kid sprawled on the shag carpet with my sister watching Holiday Inn every time it came on TV.

Holiday Inn came out in 1942, the year after America joined the war. I imagine it was made for the women staying home and not the many soldiers who went off to war. It is a love story and a musical. In this number, there is footage of the war and the war effort.

But it’s the scene with a lonely Bing Crosby who just lost his girl to Fred Astaire, having a lonely dinner all by himself. And of course, the Left would say that and other scenes in the film are “racist.” It reflected its time is all, and it is still one of the greats.

The song Bing Crosby sings reminds me of what Thanksgiving means to me this year. “I’ve got plenty to be thankful for.” As bad as it sometimes feels day to day, we need Thanksgiving to do a quick mental reset and remember to be grateful for all we do have.

Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night, worried. I don’t worry so much about the state of the world. I worry about how culture is moving in a direction I no longer understand. Does that just mean I’m getting old?

I worry about the future. I worry about my daughter. I worry about Radical Islam. I worry about the last midterm elections that swung so hard for the Democrats. How could it have been that bad?

I worry about the opposition to the Democrats and how fractured it is. I worry there will be no way for each side to find its way back to the other because they keep moving in more extreme directions every day.

Then I think about myself, how every single day someone tells me how worthless I am, how much they hate me, how I contribute nothing and should go away. The insults are as bad today as they ever were, with no end in sight. I fight back. I try to ignore them, but it is always shocking to see people have no limits on what they think they can say to those who do not vote like them.

It’s easy to sink into self-pity, which I do too often. The truth? I have plenty to be thankful for. I’m still alive, for one thing. My brain and most of my faculties still work, for another. My sick doggie Jasper is doing pretty well. My daughter Emma has a job and is cooking her own Thanksgiving for the first time ever.

I have a warm place to sleep at night. I make sure to be grateful every time I lie down to sleep. I make sure to say a prayer and thank God, even if it’s still something I am forcing myself to believe. It makes me feel like I’ve completed the day by saying thanks that I survived and that my loved ones survived.

And finally, to all the people out there who hate me - and there are many - I also know that many of you here feel like a circle of friends, a community, a family, even if we don’t know each other. Many of you have been here reading for years now.

I so appreciate how you’ve reached out to me, written letters, invited me to your homes, or out to dinner or lunch. You are good people. You make a good case that I really do live a wonderful life, because “no man is a failure who has friends.” Or a woman, either, in my case.

In an ideal world, we could put our differences aside and sit together at one big table. But since we can’t do that, we can at least take a day and be grateful for all we do have. Thanksgiving is the day that holds us all together, or should.

It ties us to our past and symbolizes coming together rather than tearing apart. For many of them, it has become symbolic of our colonizing past. I will never see it that way. It makes us unique as a country to have a holiday about gratitude. If you miss that, you miss everything.

So I drink a virtual toast to you, my friends. Thank you for sitting across the table from me. Happy Thanksgiving.

I am also going to upload another episode of Janet’s adventures. I meant to do it today but I didn’t get it finished in time.