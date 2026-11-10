Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Leonidas2700's avatar
Leonidas2700
6h

The biggest problem is the teachers unions.

They have become indoctrination centers fueled by excessive real estate taxes.

We’re funding our own demise through teachers union dues that are fed directly to candidates that don’t like our country.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
6h

Sasha, thank you for the clear-eyed perspective. Quite the vision. You’ve had plenty of time to think about this on the road.

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