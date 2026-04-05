Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
17h

You beat reporting on this by the WSJ and the NYT! Impressive.

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Tim Goodsell's avatar
Tim Goodsell
17h

This is one of those days, which have been frequent with Trump, when you’re so proud to be an American you can barely stand it. God bless those brave souls who rescued this guy and God bless all our soldiers, sailors, Air Force and Marines who make us proud. What a great country!

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