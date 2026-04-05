"We Got Him!" Trump Posts About Rescued Crew Member
Who couldn’t be proud of this moment? Every American should be.
A beautiful thing. Kind of makes me want to chant USA USA USA. God bless the USA. Happy Easter.
Who couldn’t be proud of this moment? Every American should be.
A beautiful thing. Kind of makes me want to chant USA USA USA. God bless the USA. Happy Easter.
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You beat reporting on this by the WSJ and the NYT! Impressive.
This is one of those days, which have been frequent with Trump, when you’re so proud to be an American you can barely stand it. God bless those brave souls who rescued this guy and God bless all our soldiers, sailors, Air Force and Marines who make us proud. What a great country!