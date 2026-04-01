Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Paul Dzielinski's avatar
Paul Dzielinski
4d

I was in 2nd grade when our teachers brought TVs into the classrooms so we could watch Alan Shepard blast off into space, until he safely splashed down in the ocean. It was a BFD back then.

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Beth Bart's avatar
Beth Bart
4d

6:24 pm eastern time. I’ll be watching for sure

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