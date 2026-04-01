Watch Artemis II Mission Launch
I was one of those ignorant Americans who did not know that we were flying to the moon until I listened to Matt Walsh’s show yesterday.
Now I can share with you the official launch, happening in seven hours:
I will definitely be watching. I wish them all the best.
I was in 2nd grade when our teachers brought TVs into the classrooms so we could watch Alan Shepard blast off into space, until he safely splashed down in the ocean. It was a BFD back then.
6:24 pm eastern time. I’ll be watching for sure