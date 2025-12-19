Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NNTX's avatar
NNTX
2h

Looking forward to listening.

We were there last year. Inspiring, electric, lovely people, great speakers (most of whom had a vibrant witness as Christians, which we found particularly heartening)…Charlie was WONDERFUL; we lost so much when he was murdered.

Enjoy your time there it is a special time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Sholl's avatar
Mary Sholl
2h

Tucker Carlson is a raving loon. Not much different than Candace Owens. He’s more of a raving antisemite than she is. So. Not interested in his ravings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture