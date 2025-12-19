Turning Point USA: Day One
Amfest without Charlie Kirk is probably not easy but these speeches are worth a listen.
Day One is: Erika Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson.
Looking forward to listening.
We were there last year. Inspiring, electric, lovely people, great speakers (most of whom had a vibrant witness as Christians, which we found particularly heartening)…Charlie was WONDERFUL; we lost so much when he was murdered.
Enjoy your time there it is a special time.
Tucker Carlson is a raving loon. Not much different than Candace Owens. He’s more of a raving antisemite than she is. So. Not interested in his ravings.