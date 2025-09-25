The Turning Point tour in honor of Charlie Kirk has begun. The first night featured Michael Knowles:
The second night featured Megyn Kelly, accompanied by Glenn Youngkin:
Both speeches are pretty great, I think. They handled questions from the audience in the spirit of Charlie Kirk — disagreeing agreeably.
Here is the full schedule.
Hope to have a podcast finished in a day or two. Stay tuned.
I see Tucker Carlson is on the schedule on October 21. I'll be sure to give that one a miss.
10/29 Ole Miss-prof Gad Saad!