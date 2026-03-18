Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
5hEdited

When was Hitler ever an “imminent” threat to the USA?

This Iranian Regime is not an imminent threat.

It is a perpetual and constant threat, and has been so for 47 years.

1000 dead Americans.

50 butchered young Americans on October 7th.

Two assassination attempts on USA presidents.

Thousands of Israelis killed by Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis.

Hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of deadly drones.

900lbs of 60% uranium — hidden inside a mountain — having zero use other than nukes.

Hitler killed 200 protesters during the Night of Long Knives.

This Iranian Regime killed at least 30,000 in just two days.

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Barry Stanton's avatar
Barry Stanton
5h

For 47 years American presidents have done nothing to eliminate 8th the century savages and keep kicking the can down the road. We finally have a president who like Patton wants to send the regime on a one way ticket to hell. God bless DJT, our troops, and are only ally.

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