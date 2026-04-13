Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Sasha Stone
1h

Trump has deleted the post.

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LHuff8
2h

I'm a Christian and I'm not offended at all. I don't care if he "saves us" in a suit or depicts it in a picture of himself in a robe. He doesn't think he's Jesus, but he is attempting to save our country, and doing a damn good job of it.

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