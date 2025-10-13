This is astonishing to witness.

Here is Trump giving remarks to an overjoyed audience at the Knesset. I don’t know if we’ve ever seen, or if I’ve ever seen, a historic moment play out like this by the guy who was impeached twice, indicted four times, convicted of a felony, and almost assassinated twice.

Trump is a doer. He’s a talker, too, but more importantly, he’s a doer. He got it done. He made it work. Every American should be proud and relieved that he is leading this country. I am, anyway. Every time I peer into the crazy on the Left I am grateful that Americans sucked it up and did what had to be done by voting them out.

Trump’s successes are, for me, gravy. His win was the important thing. Not a moment too soon. That isn’t to say I agree with everything Trump and his administration does, but for the big things, it’s been promises made, promises kept.

He’ll be flying back to give Charlie Kirk the Medal of Freedom on his birthday tomorrow. Godspeed, Mr. President.