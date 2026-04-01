The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on ending birthright citizenship, and Trump has made history as the first president to attend a Supreme Court case.

The New York Times wants us to know that they know exactly why he would attend because, you know, they live inside of his head, and the last thing they’d ever do is be objective in their reporting. Stay classy, NYT!

Arguments happening live:

I guess that’s one way to look at it, that Trump is there to intimidate them. Somehow, I don’t think it would quite go that way. These justices aren’t easily intimidated, for one thing, and it’s more likely they’d be annoyed and vote against Trump. My own thought is that he’s genuinely interested in watching and hearing the arguments, but perhaps I’m just being naive.

The Times seems to want us to think it would be like this scene in The Godfather II:

It is odd that the US offers it when almost no other Western country does. In the end, though, I think it’s too much of a hot-button issue for SCOTUS and that they will not end birthright citizenship. What do you think?