Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4dEdited

Birthright citizenship was for former slaves. In the age of mass airline travel and open borders, it is a national security threat. The CCP can fly in pregnant women or even sperm for surrogates to make American anchor babies that they control and will vote in 18 years. Not to mention the tens of millions of illegal immigrants who take advantage of our welfare systems. We would be foolish to allow this unrestricted warfare to continue: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/ccp-unrestricted-warfare-fronts

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ManAlone's avatar
ManAlone
4d

It is amazing that the NYT (and the rest of the legacy media) believe they so completely understand Trump's thinking. No matter how many times they get it completely wrong.

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