There are still 48 hostages being held, but only 20 are still alive and 28 are confirmed dead. All will be freed as part of the deal, which includes the withdrawal of the Israeli military.

The second phase will be the more difficult part of this mess, but this is good news, right? Trump is expected to fly to the region over the weekend. He is making the most of his one term, that’s for sure. Never in my life have I seen a president do more.

It was a terrible war, like all wars. I don’t know what Hamas accomplished in starting it, but I understand why Israel fought back. It has been devastating to the Palestinian people. But no one fights a war to lose. It has cost Israel greatly in public opinion polling, but as long as they were holding hostages, they could not stop fighting. If my daughter were being held hostage, I would have wanted them to stop either.

Things have changed. Americans, by a large majority, supported ending World War II by dropping the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But back then, there weren’t independent, fractured voices in the media. It makes me wonder how things might unfold if we were to find ourselves in another world war.

Anyway, perhaps this will truly be the end. Then Democrats will have to suck it up and give credit to Trump.