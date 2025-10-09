Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ManAlone's avatar
ManAlone
10h

Unfortunately I don’t see the media giving Trump any due credit. They’ll go back to “why hasn’t he ended the Ukraine war like he said he would”, like this never happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
John's avatar
John
9h

One thing seems clear to me…for decades career politicians and “diplomats” (think John Kerry) have completely failed to do anything meaningful in the Middle East.

Say what you will about Kushner, Wittkoff, Grenell etc, things are getting done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture