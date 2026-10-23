Just a short note to let you all know that I'm leaving today for a road trip to Ohio to see my daughter and help her move. I wasn't as prepared as I wanted to be, and I've spent hours packing and getting ready for the long drive. One thing you notice as you get older is that you don’t move as fast as you used to, and you have to sit down and rest. Oh, Father Time!

My road trips are rarely just for fun. I never get to do all the things I want to because of the time crunch. If I’m not driving, I’m working. If I’m not working, I’m walking my dogs. If I’m not doing any of these things, I’m probably zoning out on YouTube.

This one will be super quick, though I’m not sure how long it will take. I used to drive because my beloved departed dog, Jack, couldn't fly on airplanes, but now I just like the chance to get out of the house and see the country. I will be writing dispatches from the road. I hope to see what it’s like in a few swing states if I can - who has signs out, test the mood.

So many of you have kindly offered lunch, dinner, or a meet-up, but I am always flying through and rarely have time to stop, even to see the sites. But thank you for even wanting to meet me at all. That is a high compliment. I hope to set up a “meet my dear readers” tour at some point and go from state to state. That will have to be a trip unto itself, however.

I will offer the travel dispatches behind the paywall for paid subscribers or those who leave a tip. If I haven't marked you as paid so you can read them, please let me know. I have tried to keep up, but it isn’t always easy because Substack goes by email, not name.

That’s all for now. We’ll see you on the other side. Hope you have a great weekend.