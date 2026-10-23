Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
6hEdited

I’d like to attend The Sasha Stone Tours America where you meet and converse with people all over the country then distill it into a book.

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Stacey's avatar
Stacey
6h

Thank you for mentioning having to sit down as you get older! Now I feel less alone. :)

Looking forward to your updates from the road! Be safe!

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