Looking at TIME’s 100 Best Podcasts of All Time is like stepping back in time, or at least stepping back inside the bubble of the Left. No one should be surprised that the writer who chose the bulk of the podcasts is this woman:

Dockterman chose 61 of the podcasts, with the remaining 100 divided among Rachel Brodsky (10), Shannon Carlin (10), Jake Kring-Schreifels (13), Rachel Sonis (2), Rebecca Schneid (2), and Sean Gregory (2).

They couldn’t find one person to name Joe Rogan, or any voices outside the left-wing bubble? No. They could not. You can view the list here.

Their list is as one would expect — buttoned up, intersectional, and woke. There are a few good ones they dug up, like Welcome to Night Vale, In the Dark, and You Must Remember This. But for the most part, vanilla all the way down the line. And just like that, TIME becomes irrelevant and a thing of the past, at least where podcasts are concerned.

It appears to me that they simply selected the ones they listened to, and in that case, the list will only be as interesting as the people making it.

Dockterman is your typical Democratic base voter and is, to my mind, everything that’s wrong with American culture. I don’t mean to blame her specifically, it’s just the vibe of a certain kind of millennial’s taste that is often too gentle, overly fragile, always playing it safe for fear of offending. My Gen-X sensibilities crave more true grit.

I am not a Joe Rogan listener. I’ll listen on occasion if I like the guest. I appreciate his long-form format and his willingness to discuss any topic. Do I always agree with him or like what he says? No. But there is no question he didn’t just change the game. He revolutionized it.

American culture has been fundamentally altered by podcasts, but especially those that broke out of the Left’s grip on culture. They allowed voices to speak out that the mainstream media would never dare. The TIME list exists inside that suffocating world of groupthink.

Here is just one example of the kinds of podcasts that changed the conversation and broke new ground:

I can’t help but think the mainstream media and culture in general are missing a whole new counterculture that’s passing them by.

South Park mocks Trump, The Left Celebrates

From Wired:

IN AN INTERVIEW with Vanity Fair in September, South Parkcreators Trey Parker and Matt Stone all but swore off satirizing Donald Trump, with Parker noting, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say.” We found out what more they could say yesterday, in brutal fashion. The same day Paramount announced a five-year streaming deal with South Park, including 50 new episodes, the show’s 27th season premiere mercilessly mocked both President Trump and the network for capitulating to his demands, settling with him over the 60 Minutes lawsuit, and canceling The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The episode, called “Sermon on the ’Mount,” did not hold back on crass jokes aimed at Trump, showing him with a “teeny tiny” penis both in animation and as a deepfake and portraying him as Satan’s lover in a style reminiscent of the gay Saddam Hussein character from the 1999 movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

You can watch their unfunny video here.

It was obvious to me upon viewing the video that they were clinging to their cred among their base. If they are in any way shown to be backing off from Trump, there would be endless columns about it from the bloviators in journalism. They would say they sold out. They’re no longer relevant. Going after Trump wins them necessary points and keeps the whole thing on track.

While it’s irritating watching Chris Hayes and Pod Save America take a victory lap, one can take solace in knowing that Matt and Try just showed how afraid they were and exactly who they were afraid of, and it isn’t Trump.

Now, they can safely go after the Left, and no one can call them Trump supporters. Did anyone think they wouldn’t mock Trump? They want to prove they still got it. The only problem is that it isn’t funny.

The problem is that Trump has been mocked and mocked and mocked and mocked for ten years. It’s not funny. They’ve made the Satan jokes. They’ve made the dick jokes. They have said it and done it, and it isn’t funny. The only good joke in it is that Trump mixes up Iraq and Iran. Otherwise, YAWN.

The hive mind will play along and pretend there was any courage in any of this. There wasn’t. Courage would be mocking the culturally powerful, aka the Left.

Russiagate and Watergate

This is a fascinating interview between Hugh Hewitt and Geoff Shepard, who wrote The Nixon Conspiracy, discussing the parallels between uncovering Obama’s involvement in Russiagate and Watergate. I thought you might find it interesting.

I agree with Hugh Hewitt, who says at the end he does not believe charges should be brought against President Obama because it is bad for the country to persecute a former president. I agree with that, which is half the reason I voted for Trump. If the Democrats are the only side that persecutes their political rivals, then they’re the dictators.

I think Shepard is saying that Nixon wasn’t really guilty, but I don’t think that’s what he’s saying now about Obama. You decide.

And just for fun, the babies do Hunter Biden.

I’m working on a longer piece, but thought I’d send these your way.