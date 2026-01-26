In researching a longer piece I will be posting soon, I was looking back on the violence by the Left throughout both of Trump’s terms, and I came upon the burning Teslas. Remember how Tim Walz seemed to want things to get much worse and to destroy Tesla in anger at Elon Musk and Trump.

As Teslas were burning, Walz was out there turning up the volume.

Then he was forced to apologize.

Then I started thinking about the stolen valor and the National Guard.

All of this seems to paint a very unflattering portrait of the governor as a man who is at once an agitator and a frightened rabbit, whose eyes dart around wildly as he tries to deflect blame for his failures or make things up as he goes along.

Those chickens came home to roost all through 2024 when it was one lie after another blowing up in the faces of Kamala Harris and the Democrats. They just got weirder as they went along.

What is the deal with this guy, and how does he still have a job? Choosing him as the #2 puts Kamala Harris’ judgment into question, not that we needed yet another reason not to trust her judgment.

There were more troubling aspects to his life, like whatever it was he was doing in China other than watching the government crackdown on protesters back in the 1980s.

Whether his deep ties to China mean he’s in love with Communism or not isn’t clear, but his urging of his citizens to rise up is reminiscent of the methods employed in Communist China, so says Xi Van Fleet:

The Somali fraud story was just hanging out there for all to see, but somehow never became big news during 2024. Now, however, it was big enough for Walz to want a way to deflect from his own failures.

He seemed relieved that there was a story bigger than the Somali fraud when the ICE operations ignited a firestorm. Maybe that’s why Walz wanted to see things get rough and messy and wanted to see his citizens fight. “This is an inflection point,” he said.

Now, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2020, when Walz was accused of not calling in the National Guard quickly enough, so said Mayor Jacob Frey. But Walz refused to take responsibility and deflected blame back on Frey. Neither of these guys seems able to control Minneapolis.

Looking back on it, it’s hard to believe any governor allowed this much damage to be done to their own state. He should have been run out of town on a rail. Now that it’s starting to happen again, maybe voters won’t be so forgiving.

That was six years ago, and looking at the footage coming out of Minneapolis, it looks all too familiar, except that, of course, this time they’re all crazy white Liberals, most women body slamming ICE agents. Protecting one such woman is what eventually got Alex Pretti shot.

Two weeks ago, the Signal chat agitators were already stalking ICE agents at their hotels.

But last night, things took on a much darker and far more dangerous tone — outright insurrection.

The ICE officers, one bleeding from his hand, fended them off.

Where were the police? Where was the National Guard? Where was Tim Walz? Did he just want to see things get worse? Like all Democrats, he could only threaten the Trump administration, leave the city, or else.

The most cowardly thing he’s done is compare the ICE operations to the Nazis and the children of illegal immigrants to Anne Frank. Getting deported to your home country, no matter how bad it might be, is paradise compared to what happened to Anne Frank. How can he possibly be this stupid?

He feeds their hysteria and fanaticism, then stands back and watches it burn.

Suddenly, today, things changed.

Maybe Trump told him that if he didn’t cooperate, he would invoke the Insurrection Act. Or maybe Walz was yet again in over his head.

Does that mean it’s over? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. I guess that all depends on Walz. Can he rise to the occasion and take back Minneapolis? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

…Still working on a podcast forthcoming. It’s taking a little longer than I expected it to.