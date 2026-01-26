Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
1d

Walz makes other cucks look bad. And he’s a disgrace to Americans, Whites, Men and Christians. And that’s the nicest thing I can say about him. Thank-you for your attention to this matter.

Reply
Share
31 replies
NNTX's avatar
NNTX
1dEdited

Neville Roy Singham (Am born, now living in Shanghai) is funding much of the paid protestors and their “supplies”.

Meanwhile the “protestors” have been driven mad by the incitement from Waltz, Omar, Frey, Klobuchar and other assorted creeps, while the Lt. Gov Flanagan administers the Signal chats that coordinate protestors. Another (former, but close) Waltz aide also directing the same Signal chats. One of the “protestors” literally bit off the end of an ICE agent’s finger this weekend!

There is more to this story; as I understand it, including counterfeit currency which showed up in MN in 2020. (so interesting that George Floyd’s initial arrest was for passing a counterfeit bill). Methinks that Waltz’s 30+ trips to China availed much.

Citizen journalists, like you Sasha, O’Keefe, Cam Higby, Nick Sortor, Nick Shirley and many others are providing the real news about this story. Thank you!

Reply
Share
7 replies
323 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture