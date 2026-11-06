Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Steve Hoffman's avatar
Steve Hoffman
3h

"But what do I know? I’m just a failed and canceled Oscar blogger who tried for a time to help stop the Totalitarian Left from taking power."

You know an incredible amount and have a pulse on this country that never ceases to amaze me.

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Essay33's avatar
Essay33
3h

I've finally reached the point where JD Vance in 2028 is unthinkable to me. If he ended up with the nomination, I'd vote for him, because I'm not a stay home and let the country burn down lunatic. But I truly find him unacceptable as a candidate. And Charlie Kirk, God rest his soul, was wrong about Vance. Or at the very least, he'd be appalled at what Vance has done to pull the rug out from under Trump.

This isn't about Iran, or Israel. It's about not supporting your president when he put you where you are today. And yes, that loyalty in a VP matters. At least it does to me, with Trump.

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