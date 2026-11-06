In It’s a Wonderful Life, George Bailey and Mary dance at the high school. As they inch backward, the crowd keeps cheering louder. “Boy,” says George, “We must be really Good!” They have no idea they're about to dance right into a swimming pool that just opened up on the gym floor.

The Democrats now believe that the historic wipeout Republicans took was solely due to the bluing of America, that millions of voters woke up one day and thought, gee, I’d like to defund the police, open the borders, trans the kids, and end AI. No, not quite.

Many voters did opt for the Democrats out of frustration with Trump, the economy, healthcare, inflation, and a war that seems to drag on with no end in sight. They brought in new voters, for sure, and now they'll have to deliver for them. Maybe they can, maybe they can’t, but there is no denying that the Woke Right had a hand in shifting voters from Red to Blue, especially in red states.

How do we know? Because the Vice President told us.

Naming this list of demands as their reasons for flipping their vote to punish Trump:

JD Vance genuflected to the Woke Right and was rewarded for it. All of those who condemned Trump for the war and helped divide the party, encouraging people to stay home or to vote for the Democrats, were out in force, soaking up the limelight: we told you so, they say.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, and Megyn Kelly were all sinking the knife in, blaming the Republicans for the midterm losses and never admitting that they helped push voters to use their vote to destroy Trump.

Vance posted this:

Trump posted these:

2028 hangs in the balance, with the Woke Right holding a gun to the head of the Republican Party to “do what we tell you or else.” Vance seems to be saying he’s ready and eager to be the leader Tucker Carlson wants and needs. They did this once; they can do it again.

But it feels to me like this era is over. It isn’t just the Trump era; it’s the MAGA era, too, because it can’t survive this fracture that just handed so much power to the Left. Whatever the opposition will be, or the “resistance,” if you will, it will have to be something wholly new, a new kind of Conservative movement with a new kind of vision.

There is chatter about Marco Rubio instead of JD Vance, or Ron DeSantis, but who knows how the next two years will go. How crazy will Democrats get? What will they do with all of that hatred and rage that has consumed them for ten long years? Will they need to persecute, prosecute, and destroy Trump and his administration?

Americans will have to be very uncomfortable for them to make a dramatic change back to the red team, though it has happened before. In 1976, Texas went blue for Jimmy Carter.

Four years later, this is what it looked like under Reagan:

The Woke Right will use the history midterm beat-down as leverage to say they will turn out if their needs are met. And they’ll say that once we abandon Israel and end the war in Iran, they’ll come home and help the GOP defeat the Left.

But if the GOP leans in that direction, they will alienate voters like me who can’t stand what they did, how petulant they turned out to be, and how easily they gambled with this country’s future because they didn’t get exactly what they wanted.

I used to admire Tucker Carlson. I used to think he was a decent person. Or at least, misjudged by the Left. Now I see him as a megalomaniac who has led a life of failure and taken his persecution complex to a new level. His desire was only to get his revenge on Trump, as it seems to have been for all of the influencers on the Woke Right.

And yes, of course, I know I lose subscribers — especially paid ones — every time I post something like this, but I still feel compelled to say it. They are taking a victory lap and celebrating that they had this much power to sway an election. They are getting the clicks and views, but they have abused their power of influence.

They’re taking a victory lap now because they wanted the Republicans to lose badly enough to hurt. They wanted them to suffer. JD Vance asked if the war was worth losing the Senate for six years. I’d ask the Woke Right the same question. Was your Israel fanaticism worth it?

I won’t post their victory lap videos - I can’t stand to watch them, and that’s the truth. I see glimpses here and there, but I’m too disgusted to let that into my head.

Instead, I’ll post this:

But also consider this:

There is no way this is not happening. It is much of what fuels the Woke Right because they get so much engagement from bad actors in Iran and throughout the Middle East, along with China, Russia, and North Korea. We seem like sitting ducks.

The pressure for Trump to pull out of Iran and end the war to satisfy Tucker Carlson is to side with Iran and Hamas against Israel. That is what this is all really about, despite the mask of “America First.” That’s what it’s about in the DSA, too, despite their hiding behind populism.

It’s shocking, really, how casual it all has become - it's impossible to tell the difference now between the Woke Left, the Woke Right, and Radical Islam. They are all fighting the same war on the same side.

To me, it seems short-sighted to abandon a strategic ally in the Middle East at a time when many of our enemies would like to see us wiped off the map or overthrown. But what do I know? I’m just a failed and canceled Oscar blogger who tried for a time to help stop the Totalitarian Left from taking power.

Now, I’m adrift once again. As Bob Dylan would say, “Like a complete unknown, with no direction home, like a rolling stone…”

Harrisburg, PA, 9 pm