John Solomon’s exclusive on Just the News reports on a whistleblower who warned that none other than Adam Schiff was approving classified documents leaked to the press:

A career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade repeatedly warned the FBI beginning in 2017 that then-Rep. Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate scandal, according to bombshell FBI memos that Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress.

The FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just the News state the intelligence staffer — a Democrat by party affiliation who described himself as a friend to both Schiff, now a California senator, and former Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes — considered the classified leaking to be "unethical," "illegal," and “treasonous,” but was told not to worry about it because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause.

No publicly-disclosed opinion from the Attorney General or the Solicitor General can be found making that determination as a matter of law.

Solomon appeared on the Megyn Kelly show to explain:

And more from Solomono on Real America’s Voice:

Matt Taibbi on the case:

There was nothing the Democrats would not have done to stop Trump. Nothing. It is not that far out of the realm of possibility that one or both of the assassination attempts against him had “help.” But we’ll never know that answer. It’s long since been scrubbed, if it ever existed.

You might wonder, what would cause a guy like Schiff to break the law? It’s easy. To them, they justified everything they did to Trump by convincing themselves they were “protecting” democracy.

They never thought in a million years that Trump would ever be back in power, or that Kash Patel or anyone in the Trump administration would have access to their paper trail.

This is the most explosive corruption story in my lifetime — it blows Watergate away. Just as Joe Biden was protected by the press, so too will Adam Schiff and whoever else is implicated here. We’ll see where it goes from here.

I’m working on a podcast, but I thought I’d get this out.