I put out a podcast over at Hollywood Woketopia if you are interested.

You might like The Odyssey. I did not. My mother is in a wheelchair, and my sister is disabled, and both of them wanted to see this movie, so they went with me, which is very rare. Unfortunately, both were disappointed.

My sister knew The Odyssey well; my mother and I didn’t. It is getting raves from the Left, of course, and many on the Right like it too, like Ben Shapiro and others.

I wrote up some of my thoughts here.