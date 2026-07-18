Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
19h

A Director and a movie cannot receive any Academy Award recognition without playing the Trans Identity Game.

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Otsenre
17h

I won’t be watching the movie 🎥, thanks for the summary

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