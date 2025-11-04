I noticed in Michelle Goldberg’s clickbait piece that depicts weasly groyper Nick Fuentes as a James Dean-like icon. Fuentes is, in real life, ridiculous looking and no reasonable person upon seeing him would think he was anything other than a loser. And yet, the Times made him look like someone else. Why?

To kill two birds with one stone, obviously. Charlie Kirk was killed, the Left celebrated, but then they’ve spent a lot of time and effort trying to ensure his legacy dies with him. Even Barack Obama got in on it. Charlie’s legacy is fighting against both the Left and the bizarre new mutant appendage rising on the Right that some call the “Woke Right.”

For whatever reason, the crazies have rushed in to fill the vacuum for Charlie, be it Candace Owens with the latest delusional ramble on his murder, or others who are attacking Turning Point for various reasons. The Left has continued to insist he was like Nick Fuentes, a virulent, unapologetic racist. They lie about Charlie, and now, they’re trying to pretend they never did.

Michelle Goldberg seems to suggest that Fuentes is worse than Charlie Kirk, even though neither of them believes that. They must continue to attack Charlie, even in death, to smear his name, to muddy the waters, to erase the moral line, and continue to insist those who don’t vote blue are “racists.”

Bad white people are the broken record on repeat. This was the same strategy employed when New York magazine attempted to smear MAGA as the rich college kids, when in fact, that’s Team Blue all over.

They are adept at propaganda and delusion, and everyone repeats the lie until it becomes their accepted truth. Smearing the Right as racists has been the game for what, 20 years by now? They have their strongest get yet with the rise of Nick Fuentes, which is why they’re showcasing him here.

In case you missed the ongoing drama, Tucker Carlson seems to be, like Candace Owens, so reactionary in pushing back against those who criticize him that he’s dancing ever so close to the flame. He could interview anyone he wanted, but with Fuentes, he rarely pushed back when he said idiotic things like “Stalin is my guy.”

Do I have to explain why Stalin is bad?

I myself have not watched the interview because I think Feuntes is a loathsome slime creature who should be purged, canceled, and disowned by the Right. Tucker Carlson has always seemed to me to be a decent person underneath it all, but I think he chafes at being told what he should think or do.

Ben Shapiro has compiled a powerful video outlining why a moral line must be drawn - against Nick Fuentes, even if you want to interview him, if that line isn’t drawn, that’s the danger zone for MAGA:

Tucker’s interview with Fuentes has 5.3 million views, far exceeding any of his other videos, and you can see he speaks to a wide array of people. When influencers are rewarded this way, it becomes harder and harder to resist dancing with the Devil.

But you can also see from the picture above with Carlson and the video screenshot that he looks nothing like this:

So what’s the game? It seems obvious. They’re platforming Fuentes because they want to make him the face of MAGA and not Charlie Kirk. Note how Goldberg leaves out the grotesque celebrations of his death and simply says Vance encouraged the firings of those who did.

Even today, on X, they’re still attacking Erika Kirk, horseshoeing around to Nick Fuentes’ position. Who knew the Left would have more in common with Fuentes than even MAGA does?

Maybe you have to come from the Left to see it, as Colin Wright does:

There is a moral line. And Fuentes is far on the other side of it. It isn’t about America First or pulling back from supporting Israel. That is how Fuentes is sliming his way into normalcy. He and Zohran Mamdani agree on this, and it is the horseshoe that unites the Left and the Right.

This is a game MAGA will lose if they keep playing it this way. I happen to think the Democrats are worse, much much worse, like sterilizing children worse but I can only do so much. But this isn’t my party or my movement.

If that is all MAGA becomes, the Left will swallow them whole for generations to come and again, not because of Israel but because they allowed themselves to be so against cancel culture and censorship and so exhausted by the Left calling them racists, that they leave the door to the henhouse open for the wolf who is at the door.

I’m writing a podcast I hope to post later.