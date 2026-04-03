Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
2d

Well, what do you know? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Just when you thought the lefties at the NYT were simply hateful and intolerant, they’ve exposed themselves as being dummies, too! Now that is truly the hat trick of horribles and it couldn’t belong to a more deserving bunch of pipsqueaks!

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Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
2d

I just visited my local Cub store to pick up a medication and a few articles for supper.

Every one of the employees wished me a Happy Easter, and the other shoppers were smiling at one another.

I felt close to my neighbors and wholly accepted by the people around me.

Regardless of one's religion, today is a day of unity.

God bless America.

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