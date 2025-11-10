Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
APriori's avatar
APriori
8mEdited

After a decade of vile treatment (insulting, dismissing, smearing, screaming at me, including in public), which he would then deny and project; and after several attempts to reconcile out of the belief that it was better to have some kind of relationship with him than none at all; my brother physically attacked me on the street, over and over.

I then realized our relationship was over. The Left has turned him into a sociopath, and my life is better without him in it. And whereas it used to pain me to entertain such thoughts, it doesn't anymore. I've simply accepted it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shooter 6's avatar
Shooter 6
10m

You've become the North Star of Substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture