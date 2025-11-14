A short take.

I had to laugh watching the Democrats pretend they care about child victims of the Epstein saga. They do not. Their goal is merely to keep the attacks coming, no matter what. There is no bottom. There are no limits. I know they want to take back power without ever having to change anything or fix themselves in any way. But I do wonder sometimes, do they even hear themselves?

I have watched all of them say nothing as women were gaslit and victimized for wanting privacy in locker rooms and in prisons, not to mention the right to play fairly in sports. I have watched them go along with the catastrophic victimization of children, otherwise known as “gender affirming care,” and show no signs of slowing down. They’ve just never been held accountable for it. They should be.

As of 2025, there are 120,400 children between the ages of 13-17 that they call “trans kids.” I don’t want to hear how small a percentage it is. I don’t want to hear them go on and on about Epstein’s victims. There is nothing in the Epstein files that comes anywhere close to the harms done to children under the auspices of “gender affirming care.”

It’s pure madness, and it can all be laid at the feet of the Democratic Party, which has not only gone along with it, but they’re still fighting to preserve it even now. Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, Tim Walz, Kamala Harris - you name it, they’re for it, and no one should ever let them slither out of it, and believe me, they will try.

Where MAGA used to call the Democrats “pedophiles” and “child rapists,” now the Left is doing it, flipping the script and attempting to hurt Trump with his own supporters. What they have never done, however, is take any accountability or take a brave stand to protect children from the cult.

So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear them pretend to care about children under SNAP benefits or potential victims of Epstein and his black book of mysterious billionaires, oligarchs, and foreign nationals. As long as hundreds of thousands of children are still sucked into the cult, they can’t pretend to care about them. They do not care.

Children cannot consent. If just one kid regrets having taken cross sex hormones that fried their vocal chords, shrunk their testicles, gave them a micropenis, then that’s enough. If there are thousands of young women wandering around with breast scars as a status symbol, we’ve lost our way as a society.

If even one otherwise normal young girl grows into what appears to be a middle-aged man with male-pattern baldness and a patchy beard, then it’s time to stop doing this to them. They’ll never be men. They’ll always be transgender. It will gain them some status and clout online, but it will destroy their bodies and their lives.

Even if fewer college kids now want to identify as “nonbinary,” because it’s no longer cool, it doesn’t mean it’s over for children or that any of this madness has come to an end. There is still a generation of insane mothers who want their toddlers — their babies — to decide their gender. And besides, if it’s no longer cool, think of all of the kids growing up and realizing they destroyed their bodies over a fad.