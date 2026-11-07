Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Be Noble's avatar
Be Noble
13h

Sadly, I don’t think El-Sayed is that much of a dark horse. The moment I saw his margin in Mi I believe he’s running for President. And if he runs, he runs over AOC. “But he just got elected to the Senate and will only have two years of Senate experience….” Two words: Barack Obama

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michael holt's avatar
michael holt
13h

Fascism's symbol is the bundle of sticks, and its slogan emphasizes the power of the collective over the individual.

By contrast, The Bill of Rights of the US Constitution is an essentially conservative document, protecting the rights of the individual over the power of the most dangerous collective of all: the government.

Our Founding Fathers knew exactly what they were doing. 🇺🇸

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