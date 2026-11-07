It is ironic that the Left spent ten long years caterwauling about Trump being Hitler and MAGA being his Nazi army, while casting themselves as the “resistance,” only to now find themselves the side dealing with boycotts of Jewish businesses and Islam taking increasing control of the Democratic Party.

If Abdul El-Sayed were a white man, he’d be written off as afflicted with “toxic masculinity.” Well, Islam is the OG of toxic masculinity. Sharia Law is toxic masculinity’s origin story. But all they needed was what they secretly wanted—exactly what 1930s Germany wanted: strong leadership to do what they couldn’t.

And now they have it. This isn’t about Muslims so much as it is about the kind of absolutism that emerges in times of helplessness and chaos, to say nothing of inflation and desperation.

Imagine: El-Sayed refused to say Iran was a bigger threat than Israel and won in a landslide. Voters never punished him for any of the extremes he brought to the table because he hid them and knew the legacy media would protect him—and it did.

Make no mistake, he’s rising in the Democratic Party because there is no leadership that strong. The men are mostly milquetoast. They punish any dissent. It’s conform or else.

If the top guy in the party right now is Jon Ossoff—a Jew? Not only that, but he refuses to say it’s a “genocide” and believes Israel has a right to exist. He’s cooked.

The Left desperately wants to seem like the non-Jew-hating party and will demand Ossoff be the kind of Jew who just voted for the Democrats by 62%, the “good Jew” who condemns Israel and supports a “Free Palestine.”

Is that Ossoff? It isn’t Josh Shapiro, who doesn’t even rank on this list. Shapiro is among the only prominent Democrats, along with John Fetterman, to condemn the planned boycott of Jewish businesses in Philly.

They hide behind the word Zionist, and some of the shops they are boycotting do support Israel, but some don’t.

If a Jew could not win before this anti-Zionist wave hit the Left and Right, they certainly can’t win now. It’s wishful thinking at best. Well, I don’t expect El-Sayed to have a difficult time running for president and winning the nomination right now.

And here is why it’s like 1930s Germany. It isn’t just the shared scapegoat of the Jews. It isn’t even about Israel. It’s the need for strong leadership amid societal breakdown and chaos.

In 1930s Germany, it was a battle between three forces—Communism, Fascism, and the democratic middle. Now, it’s the Woke Left, the Woke Right, with Radical Islam uniting them in common purpose.

They were already almost there, edging ever so close to *1984*. I know. I lived it. I was part of it. Then, I was booted out of utopia because I was too much of a loudmouth and could not stop telling the truth.

With the Left, it’s conform or else.

With beta males like Scott Galloway calling for Elon Musk’s execution.

It’s mocking and laughing at useful political assassinations that hand even more power to their side:

And of course, it’s what I have been warning about: a complete takeover of Big Tech and AI.

They’re already halfway there. They just need a leader who will do what has to be done and doesn’t care whether he looks good while doing it — put all the “bad people” in camps or kill them outright, as they did to Charlie Kirk.

That is what they want, but it’s harder in America as it is. Perhaps if they tear it down and remake it, like Hitler remade Germany, we might get closer. I’m not saying El-Sayed is Hitler or that we’re about to have another Holocaust. I am saying that fascism is as described by James Lindsay here, and it’s always been the Left more than the Right.

In El-Sayed, they have their 2028 candidate, even if they don’t quite realize it yet. This is his window of opportunity; he might never get it again. Everything seems to be changing all the time.

The more the Right hits El-Sayed with charges of being a radical Muslim or terrorist or jihadist, the more he gives the Left that euphoric high of another Obama beating back racism. I imagine right about now, both Zohran Mamdani and AOC see there’s a new kid in town, and they best watch their backs.

Meanwhile, on the Right, they are too fractured to function and have no viable alternative to strident Islamo-fascism rising on the Left. Woke + socialism + identity politics + cancel culture. There is no stopping them now.

If this is where it’s going, there is no saving the Right. They don’t seem to realize what they’re dealing with.

It isn’t even about Israel or the Jews. It is about total control of the country. Israel is just a convenient scapegoat for the Left and the Right and the common enemy of both. But only Radical Islam has the stomach to do what’s necessary, as Hitler did.

Most of the rest of the world turned a blind eye to Kristallnacht, just as Americans now have turned a blind eye to Iran’s slaughter of 30,000 protesters or the ongoing demonization of Jews by the Woke Left. All that’s missing is the right leader to take them where they want to go.

[I promise to post another travel post tonight and a podcast coming soon!]

Cambridge, Ohio, 9:30 am