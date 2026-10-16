Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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JoAnna Shaw's avatar
JoAnna Shaw
5h

Thanks for the review. I am and have been intrigued by Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos for years, and I was looking forward to this film - in fact I was going to go to the first showing this evening. The apparent descent into a leftist world view on this has saved me the $40.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

I am more interested in the relationship between her and Mattis. In some ways his fraud was worse than hers. She ripped investors off for millions but he used his influence with the military in a way that would have endangered thousands of service members had the fraud not been detected.

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