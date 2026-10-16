I just wrote a review of the new documentary, You Can See Everything, that everyone is talking about. If you are interested, I recorded a podcast and wrote the review over at Hollywood Woketopia.
I just wrote a review of the new documentary, You Can See Everything, that everyone is talking about. If you are interested, I recorded a podcast and wrote the review over at Hollywood Woketopia.
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Thanks for the review. I am and have been intrigued by Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos for years, and I was looking forward to this film - in fact I was going to go to the first showing this evening. The apparent descent into a leftist world view on this has saved me the $40.
I am more interested in the relationship between her and Mattis. In some ways his fraud was worse than hers. She ripped investors off for millions but he used his influence with the military in a way that would have endangered thousands of service members had the fraud not been detected.