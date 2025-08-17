Fascism has become the catch-all for the Democrats now to describe policies they don’t agree with. It’s FASCISM! They cry. They do so unironically. They genuinely believe it because they have absolutely no idea what fascism means. They don’t seem to know what any of the big words they throw around mean because, to them, it is merely a method of control.

Calling everything fascism is itself a form of fascism because it means that unless you conform to our way of thinking, we will destroy you by any means necessary. In this case, words are their means. They use “authoritarianism,” “Nazi,” “Hitler,” and even “racist” and “rapist” as a form of fascism, too, ironically enough.

They use these words to smear Trump and everyone who voted for him because they think that draws a line. If you dare support Trump, then YOU are a “fascist.” And yes, it’s true that the Right often uses the word “Communist” as a way to condemn the Left, but, as with fascism, our country is not set up to support either of these, although we’re probably closer to communism.

If we were living in a fascist state:

—No one could call Trump a fascist at all, let alone as an endless howling caterwaul we all must endure day in and day out.

—You are mandated to only read state-run propaganda. All news comes from the state. There is no such thing as freedom of the press. What is our press now? Nearly 100% in support of the Democrats.

—You can’t protest with stupid signs that call Trump a fascist because you’d be shot on the spot or thrown in jail. They protest every second of every day, anywhere they want.

—You could not make jokes about Trump on late-night comedy. And no, getting fired for losing the network $40 million per year and staying on for months is not fascism. South Park had to prove they didn’t sell out to Trump by doing an offensive bit on Trump that no self-respecting fascist would allow. Trump can criticize them, or anyone, because we’re not living in a fascist state.

—Fascists don’t ask. They show up and they shoot you on the spot, or they throw you in jail. Mass deportations, even if they seem awful and inhumane, are not examples of fascism. It is not race-based, no matter how many people insist it is. Oh, and a fascist would never allow you to resist or protest deportations, or you’d be shot on the spot or put in jail.

—Fascists eliminate all elections. Why bother? All power to the state, and conform or else. In the phantasmagoria of the Left, they believe there will be no elections, but there will be. Trump won’t run in 2028, despite the hysterical bleatings from so many Democrats.

—America First is not fascism. It’s nationalism. You could call it isolationism or nativism. Closing the border, cleaning up crime, and tariffs to bring back manufacturing are not examples of fascism.

—Eliminating the cult-like ideology that has infected all public schools and universities is what people like me voted for. That’s democracy, not fascism.

—Declaring there are only two genders is like saying the planets revolve around the sun, not fascism. It is a simple fact. If people wish to live in a fantasy world of identity, that’s their choice. In a fascist state, they’d be shot or thrown in jail.

—Fascists would demand that you only make TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube propaganda for the state ONLY. None of the influencers would be allowed to sing-song their Manson-family-like chant that wishes for his death.

—Cleaning up DC is not “fascism.” Was it fascism when Gavin Newsom cleaned up Los Angeles (for the brief moment he did) or when he cleaned up San Francisco for China’s visit?

—Losing an election is not fascism.

The Democrats lost power because they had become too crazy to lead this country. Every time they screech about “fascism,” they remind all of us of that. They never have any plan for the future, no hope, no policy positions. All they have is this. What might they do if they were ever voted back in? If they think half of this country is “fascists,” whatever will they do with them?

It was bad enough during Joe Biden’s term when they treated January 6th like Pearl Harbor and 9/11. They censored speech on social media. They tried to de-bank Trump and his supporters. They threw Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro in jail for Contempt of Congress.

They weaponized the security state to whip up a phony smear against Trump. They hunted him down with four indictments. They convicted him of a felony. They tried to throw him in jail. They attempted to remove him from the ballot so citizens could not vote for him.

They have decided Hollywood and all culture in the United States must obey their new rules of Woketopia or else. That has led to a culture as bland as one might find in a Communist or even a fascist state - the same blitzed-out euphoria masking fear is evident in nearly every film, TV show, and advertisement.

And all of that before we even get to the cancel culture purges and the mandates to conform to thought and speech, which, you know, sounds a lot more like “fascism” than anything Trump has ever done.

What they mean by “fascism” is democracy. They don’t like it that other people have the right to representation in this country. They don’t like the people. They would like to be fascists who could throw them out of the country and force everyone to believe what they believe.

Funnily enough, what they tell us every day with their stupid protests and their endless screeching is “conform or else.” Trump was our only way out, and as long as the Democrats remain this crazy, they should be kept out of power in perpetuity.