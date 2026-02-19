Early voting has already started in Texas for the Democratic Primary. We will find out the winner on March 3, but James Talarico just got a big boost from a manufactured controversy, courtesy of propagandist and wannabe political influencer Stephen Colbert.

The lie: That the Trump administration had strong-armed CBS into banning his interview because they were “afraid” of James Talarico.

The truth: They need Jasmine Crockett out of the way if they want to flip Texas.

The “equal time” rule means Colbert would have only needed to put Jasmine Crockett on the air. They probably knew that, but they also knew that both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel saw big boosts in ratings when it was perceived that they had entered a war with Trump. Why not use the same strategy to shine a light on the guy they believe can win?

They know their army of robots will go along with it. And so they did.

Same old thing for the Democratic Party that never believed in the democracy they pretend to fight for. Here is Ben Shapiro laying out the fake controversy:

Talarico was already a shining star in the party before this. He just needed a boost. That he’s going along with this charade means he’ll play ball as the Democratic Establishment needs him to, and clearly has no interest in doing the right thing, being honest, or thinking for himself. Here he is, milking it for all its worth:

And again:

The Democrats have gone from “never let a crisis go to waste” to “let’s manufacture a crisis and scare our voters to the polls.” It comes at a price. Their base is thoroughly unhinged and insane, having been sold nothing but mass delusion, hysteria, and fear for ten years. I mean, look at them:

Talarico seems to slip comfortably into the Democratic Party as shaped by Barack Obama. Scholarly and mild-mannered, a Harvard Grad with a Master’s in Education who later taught public school. Raised by a single mother and has a background as a Presbyterian seminarian.

Most notably, he was among the 51 Representatives punished by Ken Paxton amid the redistricting fight.

Since Barack Obama won’t step aside, the best the Democrats can do is find copycat clones, and Talarico fits the bill. Jasmite Crockett does not. She’s too much of a wild card who can’t be controlled. Clearly, Talarico will play ball if he’s going along with this nonsense.

Sidelining Crockett proves the Democrats are up to their old tricks of election meddling, subverting real democracy, and using a top-down approach to “selecting” the “right” candidates rather than allowing the process play out. Colbert was more than happy to help put the thumb on the scale.

For her part, Jasmine Crockett was none too pleased and committed the sin of speaking out against the party:

Naturally, this did not go over well with the Blue Sky tyrants. You must conform or else. They turned on her quickly and viciously.

Jasmine Crockett is learning the hard way that the Democrats are like the mafia. They’ll throw you under the bus when it's convenient, no matter what the people want.

The Democrats will continue to push the lie that any of this had anything to do with Trump. It didn’t. It was the Democrats attempting to elevate their preferred candidate. That should be a major scandal, not so much because they sidelined Crockett in a clumsy, obvious way, but because they tried to lay it at Trump's feet.

Their manufactured controversy could work and push Talarico ahead of Crockett. They can fool themselves that they’re the good guys, but some of us can see the strings. For anyone hoping they’ve learned from their mistakes, forget it. They still have nothing to sell but fear.