Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
2h

Team Blue et al can't admit that the climate narrative has collapsed (ironically in no small part as announced by Bill Gates to make way for AI infrastructure), so they have to just swap in the next big "existential crisis" bogeyman: AI. Riding on Gen Z's hatred of AI (which is not unreasonable unto itself) as sure as the tides, the passions are flamed by the sensational party par excellence!

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
2h

Sasha, 100%. This is truly a diabolical psy-op where Anthropic is funding the "evaluators" and everyone else in the Doomer Camp. There’s big money in panic. There’s even bigger money in regulatory capture.

Give Democrats control of AI and it will turn out just as well as their handling of our retirement savings, health care, and educational systems.

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