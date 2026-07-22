It’s bad enough that Zohran Mamdani has become the leader of the new Democratic Party, having been anointed by none other than its King, Barack Obama. But now, their shining new star, Hasan Piker, is not even bothering to hide behind the words “Democratic Socialist.” He’s gone full-blown Commie.

These pitiful cosplay revolutionaries are not a match for Donald Trump, who can flick them off his jacket like a piece of lint, but he only has a few more years left, and the Democrats are collapsing into an even more fanatical cult. They have no one to blame but themselves.

Mamdani had made big promises to “arrest Benjamin Netanyahu” if he ever came to New York as a “war criminal.” But he had to backtrack on that because he doesn’t have the authority to do so because Trump smacked him down.

He still calls on the Federal Government to make the arrest. To me, he looks like someone who believes he’s the alternative president in our virtual Civil War, like a would-be Jefferson Davis.

So Mamdani had to back off of his claim that he had any such power to arrest Netanyahu.

Mamdani is cleverly riding a wave of influencer culture, knowing he’ll get all the engagement and amplification on social media, from X to Facebook to TikTok. He’s a star on the Left; there is no doubt about it. But he’s also a problem for the Democrats because Mamdani was the Trojan Horse.

Hasan Piker is now riding high on his newfound fame and glory. He proudly displays the front page of the New York Times with the Twin Towers ablaze after 9/11 and has said on streaming that the US “deserved” it, later clarifying that our foreign policy was bad enough that we should be attacked.

Hasan Piker is dangerous because he is so stupid. He’s so stupid, he doesn’t even seem to know the horrific atrocities under Mao. He showed up at a recent Democratic event wearing a Mao costume at the same time as Bill Maher was admitting his vote was in play. The subject of a recent Dumpster Fire by Bridget Phetasy.

Also covered on Sky News:

Piker put his whole speech on YouTube channel, which has almost 2 million subscribers. His base is growing. Last I checked, a few months ago, he only had about 1 million. You can see the chat on his streaming platform on the side and imagine what it must feel like to be worshipped: Go get ‘em, King! They say.

The College Democrats gave him a standing ovation:

In his speech, per the Commie creed, he attacked the Democrats too. They’re in the way, you see, and this movement, says Piker, is unstoppable. He says he’s an outsider leading an insurgency. He calls out Neera Tanden directly.

He also admits, “I’ve worked with a lot of campaigns,” and is now working with the Democratic Socialists to build a brand worldview so they can fundamentally transform the country. Yeah, heard it all before, pal.

He calls Trump a Fascist, peppers his speech with low-hanging fruit like the “Epstein class.” He, a member of the socialist socialites, demonizes “billionaires.” He calls out, per the usual, climate change even though he streams all day long sucking up energy like the good Capitalist he really is.

They screech to “abolish ICE,” but also want Medicare for All. So, who will be paying for all of that? Not him. Not Gen-Z. It will be mounted on the backs of the same people who were desperate enough to vote for Trump not once but twice, the real working class in America. Piker is just too dumb to know that.

Not all of them are buying it, but don’t worry; per the Commie creed, they will be exiled and chased out of politics.

The College Democrats in Kansas released the following statement:

Hasan Piker, like Zohran Mamdani, like all of the Manson family girlies who fawn all over them, were raised in American schools amid Critical Race and Gender Theory, the so-called “real history” they indoctrinated our kids with. Now we are seeing the fruits of their labor.

It’s Joseph McCarthy’s ultimate nightmare finally realized. Maybe it wasn’t true that the military was infested with Commies, but if it came back to today, he’d see evidence of infiltration everywhere, from culture to academia to politics.

No, I don’t want to censor Hasan Piker, but sometimes you have to wonder, once again, where all of this is going and what, if anything, we can do about it without violating the Constitution. Now, the Communist hunters like Richard Nixon aren’t looking so wrong.

I barely learned about the dangers of Stalin when I grew up on the Left. We romanticized Communism and ignored the horrors of mass murder, gulags, and oppression of free speech. Even now, the Left sees 1984 as Donald Trump’s America, not theirs.

I also never learned about the Cultural Revolution in China until I flipped sides. Now, the Left has the double whammy of Oppressed/Oppressor as defined by race and skin color brushing up against Communist countries like China and Islamic Jihad by people who are not white, and thus, they have no defense against any of it.

There was a time, however, when the legacy media would report on the horrors of China’s past, like the BBC:

Even Vox:

Hasan Piker has the good looks and charisma of Che Guevara. Zohran Mamdani might not be as good-looking, but he’s also charismatic. These guys could lead a cult anywhere. Charisma plus fanaticism is a dangerous combo.

The milquetoast Democrats are no match for Piker and Mamdani. They don’t have any real men in the party anymore who can take them on - they’re all too frightened of the voters. They can’t Gavin Newsom their way out of this one. We'd all better hope it’s Kamala Harris and not AOC in 2028.

I’ve said it many times, and it only gets truer by the day: there is no saving the Left. There is only saving America from them. Godspeed, Republicans, Conservatives, and MAGA.

They made this bed. All of them called Trump a fascist for ten years too. They have dropped the seeds into this fertile ground. They should not be that surprised that weeds are cropping up that are too strong and too fast-moving to stop, even if they will kill the garden.