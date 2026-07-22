Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
12h

All Democrats do is lie. They have always lied. They will always lie. Communist’s lie and kill millions to enforce their lies the total so far is over 100 million people. It’s natural that the Democrats and Communists would become one.

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David Spr's avatar
David Spr
12h

Good article.

Joe McCarthy not Eugene. Eugene was pretty far along the left spectrum himself.

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