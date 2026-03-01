The Democrats’ reaction to both the State of the Union and now the bombing of Iran will have a sobering effect on anyone who hasn’t already been red-pilled by a party that has, it’s fair to say, collectively lost its mind.

Many of them will finally see what I could see six years ago when I left the Democratic Party and escaped the Doomsday Cult. I always figured, or at least hoped, there would be moments of clarity where others could finally see what I see, and Trump’s military action in Iran, along with the State of the Union, will likely be two massive red-pill moments for many.

I expect many of those hockey players who won the Gold are now seeing it too, as so many bitter harpies whine about them, punish them, attempt to shame them for having attended the State of the Union. I hope they now realize that these are people who are only happy when everyone is as miserable as they are. They were on SNL on Saturday. We’ll have to see how that goes.

The State of the Union was a bad look for the Democrats. Not many will be able to wash away seeing them sit when Trump made them an offer they couldn’t refuse. It was such a simple question, and yet their baked-in hatred prevented them from showing voters that they care more about them than they do illegal immigrants.

For those devout members inside the cult, it might be years before they snap out of it. Maybe they never will. In their minds, they have suffered the way Iranian women have. In their minds, they’re as oppressed as the people of Venezuela.

They wasted a decade in their own forever was on Trump and half the country (the subject of an upcoming podcast), and now they don’t know any other way to be. They only know that they have to RESIST, RESIST, RESIST, even if it means siding with the enemy against the United States.

Politico tried to paint a more sane picture, as though there was an even split in the party between the sane and the insane. Yeah, no. It’s like Fetterman and one other guy. All of the major Democrats, like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, parroted the same message because they must and because the legacy media praises them for it and won’t do them the solid of shaking them out of it.

They hold together as one, like a “fasci,” but most people, I have to think, want out. They want more. They’re sick of it.

Maybe they’ll start asking questions as I did six years ago, like why do they protest bombing Iran but not the victims slaughtered by their government? They said nothing.

Donny Deutsch:

This is a moment no one will be able to forget - not what Trump did, how the world was forever changed, and how the Democrats reacted to it. Many young people will eventually understand that they’ve been sold a version of Trump that doesn’t exist.

Says Elica Le Bon.

Even Boy George, who hates Trump, can’t help but praise the action:

I can’t say if the attacks on Iran, or the capture of Maduro were right or wrong. What I can say is that these actions have thoroughly humiliated the so-called “resistance” by showing the world what liars they are when they call Trump a “dictator” and a “fascist.”

How stupid they look today. The world will have seen it too, and now they know what liars they are at the New York Times, the New Yorker, The Atlantic, and the BBC. They know Hollywood has lost its mind. They see Robert De Niro crying and Jane Fonda protesting — AGAIN — like a broken record. Who would want these people in charge?

Trump has had to prove he wasn’t who they said he was, and to my mind, he’s done that. But his election, either of them, should never have been a war with the Democrats. The American people deserve much better than that.

Ben Shapiro repeats the sentiment with 200,000 views already:

What I love about Trump is that he loves America. He loves it without shame or hesitation. He festoons DC with giant waving American flags. No one should ever lead this country if they don’t love it that much. It’s the most important thing that holds this country together, 250 years in.

In honor of our troops and of our president, I’d like to post this video poem I made with Joseph Massey - America is the Poem:

And I’d like to post my video of Trump and the Hero’s Journey. I need to remake it now and include everything we just lived through in the past year. I am proud to have blown up my life to vote for Trump. I’ve never been prouder. I think the world will be safer now as long as we keep our leaders as strong and brave as he is.