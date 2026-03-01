Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
3hEdited

Pshew, it all needed saying just as you said it ... A religious monster has been terminated, sadly too late, especially after the slaughter of dozens of thousands of Iranians striving for their freedom ... For many who love our innate desire for individual freedom, the most universal of all our attributes, the elimination of one of the most evil religious tyrants the world has seen is hopefully a warning to others who also seek to suppress freedom, that which is essential for the celebration of Life ... Persia may yet rise again and it's past magnificent culture blossom again ... Albeit on the enormous sacrifices of genuine martyrs, women who sought to be free to choose how they wished to live, the men who perished along with them whilst the Western Left and the Global South stayed silent as madmen slaughtered them ...

Reply
Share
6 replies
Rooster's avatar
Rooster
3h

I love you Sasha for your honesty, courage and forthrightness. I have to think this action by Trump against the Iranian regime will cause significant red pilling, as they see their icons on the Left .. the AOC’s and the Zohrans of this world.. not give one shit for the 32,000 murdered protesters but then get all weepy eyed and outraged that one of the world’s most evil regimes is being taken out. The lines get more clearly drawn every day between the decent and the indecent do they not?

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture