If you look at my X timeline, going all the way back to just after Trump’s win in 2024, you’ll see me behaving like Chicken Little. Every time I tweeted with some urgency that the sky was falling, I was always reassured by many who told me that things are different on the Right. They don’t all “fall in line” like the Left. It’s okay to disagree. The sky isn’t falling.

It’s just that the sky kept falling. It can mostly be boiled down to one word, or one country: Israel. All of the emotional tirades against Trump stem from that one country, including the Epstein Files, where many in the MAGA movement still think there is a pedo ring starring all of the powerful Jews who run this country. They’re just one document dump away from uncovering it all.

Trump has taken the biggest hit as influencers on the Right punish him over his alignment with Israel. Isn’t it ironic?

Who thought he’d be the guy turning his back on Israel? Well, the entire Left for the past ten years. They’ve been calling him Hitler. They’ve been selling the “Jews will not replace us” lie from Charlottesville.

And guess what? They never backtracked. Instead, they’re just using this moment, where the MAGA movement is being dismantled from within, to ride the wave to finally rid the country of their manufactured villain.

They’ve decided to glaze Trump’s enemies without telling the bigger story, that they’re all turning on Trump because of Israel. Why won’t they tell that story? Because then they would out themselves as liars for the past ten years.

You’re human garbage, insects in a lab, prisoners exiled to the virtual gulag until you do the one thing you would need to do to get your golden ticket: throw Trump under the bus.

They don’t bother with the particulars and would never know the ins and outs of what really goes on in MAGA world.

They’re so out of touch on the Left, that SNL could not even keep up with the newest incarnation of Tucker Carlson, a guy who would never make fun of Burqas at the Met Gala. They think he’s still the Fox News guy. Boy, are they in for a shock.

Not only wouldn’t Tucker make fun of Burqas but he essentially called Trump the antichrist for, among other things, making fun of Muslims. That happened. He isn’t the only one. Megyn Kelly has now made a full transformation and sees the moneyed Jews as manipulating her into being against Islam.

Covered here by Chicks on the Right:

Who is targeted instead by the media? Well, the guy who still supports Trump and Israel, of course, Ben Shapiro, of course. Hit pieces have bloomed online and are now being used by his enemies to spike the ball. Why is he the only guy to have held onto his principles while being attacked? Well, because he supports Trump.

The whole Israel thing being why so many have turned on Trump won’t be mentioned much in these hit pieces, New York Mag by Ross Barkan, and the Washington Post by Drew Harwell. They both treat Candace Owens like a legit source. She’s as useful to them now as Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

New York Magazine is behind the paywall, but I would imagine it’s probably more of the same. Ben is the villain, Candace Owens the martyr.

They use improper data to make their case. They are looking at the views on the Daily Wire’s YouTube channel, which no one has ever really watched. It’s Ben’s show that has 7 million subscribers (more than Candace, Megyn, and Tucker). True, he isn’t anywhere near the views Candace gets by selling her Lifetime movie slop, but at least he retains his dignity.

Meanwhile, this is the kind of stuff Candace publishes — a nonstop obsession with Erika Kirk. And in so doing, humiliates those who have remained silent while still having the nerve to call themselves friends of Charlie Kirk.

Here is her latest conspiracy theory: the White House was promoting the video of Erika Kirk crying as she left the Correspondents’ Dinner. Yes, that is how cruel and sadistic she has become. Good on Ben for calling her out. Shame on those who remain silent.

The way the podcasters who have decided their biggest threat is now Israel have used Charlie Kirk is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in the 30 years I’ve been online. That’s the story, and yet, it won’t be told by the likes of New York Magazine and the Washington Post. They know their readers are on Candace’s side.

Megyn Kelly has claimed that because Charlie was pressured by Israeli donors to support Israel and the war, he would have been on her same trajectory as she’s been on. But that isn’t true.

While Megyn was, I think, unfairly attacked on X for asking if there was a connection between Epstein and Israel, and it’s true she and Charlie were feeling pressure from the donors to TPUSA to pressure them into siding with Israel, there is very little chance Charlie would follow her down the Tucker/Candace path in sympathizing with Islam and turning on Trump.

Charlie was a coalition builder. The last thing he would do is abandon Trump and help dismantle the MAGA movement. He was never in it to be a popular podcaster. His vision was much bigger. He would never throw it away over petty squabbles.

Meanwhile, in typical Ben Shapiro fashion, today, he struck back.

Maybe things will turn around. Maybe the fracture can be healed. I don’t know. I might be ending my own career as we speak, just by talking about what most people on the Right would prefer not to talk about. But what can I say? I’ve never been all that good at shutting up.