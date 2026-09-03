Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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John's avatar
John
8h

Piker has such a punchable face. He’s also a total phony. And a thin skinned p*ssy.

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MarrHar's avatar
MarrHar
8h

Just what Obama did to Jeremiah Wright, his longtime Jew-hating spiritual mentor. “Like a crazy old uncle,” is what Obama said about him when he became a liability.

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