All you need to know about Abdul El-Sayed is how quickly he threw his BFF Hasan Piker under the bus the minute he became a liability. He puffs up like a peacock, throws around the word “beta,” and attempts to project machismo like every tough guy with a Napoleon complex.

It’s clear he’s aiming his bid at MAGA voters who are angry about the war in Iran and Israel. That’s my best guess as to why his campaign is taking the approach of bullying Mike Rogers by belittling him and calling him “beta.” The problem is that Rogers is sympathetic, and Abdul looks like a bully.

Who knows the minds of men. Maybe it will work. I don’t know. I left the party of seething, dehumanizing hatred long ago, and to me, it has eliminated the tiny bit of sympathy I had for El-Sayed. I kept thinking, it must be hard to be him running for office in America, but he’s worn even that away.

He’s said disgusting things about JD Vance’s wife Usha, and this is how JD responded:

El-Sayed doesn’t even reference himself as “husband” on his X profile:

I knew JD Vance would before I even clicked on his profile.

Vance has brought Abdul in for a fight because he sees what many of us see. Abdul is a bully, and something doesn’t sit right watching him go after Mike Rogers, a 63-year-old military man. Then again, maybe it does work for male voters.

What probably works less, however, is his relationship with Hasan Piker, a guy he begged to campaign with him and was on his show multiple times that he’s now got some campaign worker telling him to write off as “some Twitch streamer from California.”

Chicks on the Right had a good rundown, Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed begins Minute 54:

That illustrated weakness and cowardice. It’s also just a sleazy move for a guy trying to sell himself as a sweetheart dancing to Taylor Swift.

Poor Hasan Piker. He even started wearing a suit, remaking himself as something more than what a YouTube commenter once called Mao Zapdog. He’s making speeches. He’s advocating. He’s changing the world!

As his star began to rise, even named one of the top creators in 2025:

So too did the vile and repulsive things he’s said throughout his time as “just a Twitch streamer.”

Something must have been really bad in the internal poll numbers because suddenly Abdul El-Sayed wants nothing to do with his pal Hasan. Where once it was sunshine and rainbows:

Now, he’s just some rando on Twitch:

Poor Hasan Piker. Some thanks he gets! I mean, just two years ago he was rolling with AOC:

He was campaigning hard for DSA candidates to win their primaries:

He made phone calls!

He went to Florida!

He sat with giggling women for the New York Times!!

AND!

Bernie Sanders has also thrown Piker under the bus, calling him “just a podcaster.” So one of the biggest influencers and drivers of DSA wins, Hasan Piker, is now “just a podcaster.”

Look at Bernie, lapping up all of Hasan’s millions of young viewers just six months ago:

A year ago!

After Bernie threw Hasan under the bus, poor Hasan Piker tried to process it with a blush and a fake laugh.

Yeah, um, no, guys. Nice try. You can’t use Hasan Piker like that, then throw him under the bus. It’s a bad look. He was, after all, the BFF of the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch.

Hilariously, Hasan Piker whines about how the media cherry-picks things he’s said and doesn’t “talk about the issues,” without realizing what the Left and the Democrats, along with the media and Hollywood, have one to Charlie Kirk.

Welcome to the world of politics, Hasan. It ain’t pretty. Time to toughen up, big guy, or else wear a shock collar and give the clicker to Abdul.