I will give the Democrats their due credit for outwitting, outsmarting, and outplaying MAGA in the midterms. They got a major assist from Tyler Robinson, who was radicalized in the right direction and took out one of the Right’s most important leaders, Charlie Kirk.

Trump was the clever one in 2016, outsmarting the most powerful political machine in American history. Then the Democrats fixed all of those holes in their tires in 2020—ballot harvesting to prop up uninspiring candidates, extended mail-in ballots, manipulating the media narrative, and suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop.

That wouldn’t work in 2024. They had shown the American public just how insane they were—with topless transgender influencers bouncing their newly acquired racks at the White House. The craziness also chased down Donald Trump: they tried to throw him in jail, raided Mar-a-Lago, and then tried to throw him off the ballot.

Inflation and gas prices drove voters to pick the guy they hated to fix those problems. But Trump could not and did not fix them. It seems so simple, right? I’m driving across the country now, and gas prices are high everywhere. People notice that every single day. How could Team Trump have missed one of the biggest reasons people voted for him?

Democrats saw the 2024 wave of “cool” on the Left and tried to fix it. They got themselves foul-mouthed alpha males who weren’t little white boys no one pays attention to—the Harry Sissons and David Pakmans. No, these were brown men who had no obligation to tamp down their masculinity: Zohran Mamdani, Abdul El-Sayed, and Hasan Piker—who made those weak, sad, white-savior-driven women on the Left swoon.

Now they had masculine energy. They had a podcast, bro. They had the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch, and other carbon copies of her, slinging filth and dehumanization every single day—exactly what all of those weak, sad, white-savior-driven women on the Left crave every minute of every day.

They were edging toward Mamdani, who quickly became Gen Z’s idol. He was the guy who would make their fantasy come true: yeah, you can live in New York City! It shouldn’t cost that much! Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you. We’ll always take care of you. And they bought it, just like the feminists they are—waiting for their prince charming to rescue them.

None of Trump’s usual tricks worked this time. The Talarico, the Tranny Annie, the “Mohammad,” and the scare tactics over communism. By the midterms, millions in the red states were thinking, “I can’t even afford gas, and they took away my healthcare—what do I care about communism?” The Trump side fell into the same trap the Democrats had been stuck in: they made the problems existential, not practical.

Trump’s rallies had almost no effect. His chosen candidates looked old-school and uncool next to the fresh new faces on the Left. There is no denying this. All of those on the Left were catching rays off the halo effect of Talarico and El-Sayed, so that even no-name Democrats with zero charisma came away winners.

They had so many new and innovative strategies that flew right past the Right because the Right was too confident in putting it all on Trump. Don’t worry, they said, Trump will pull it through in the end. Except this time, Trump didn’t and couldn’t.

So okay, fine. I can accept all of the ways the Democrats succeeded. Hats off to them. I can only hope there is a formidable opposition rising somewhere that can challenge their totalitarian machine. They are not only still woke, but militant woke. They are as crazy as ever, if not more so, and now they’re emboldened.

But what you won’t get me to admit is that this was an election driven by normies and that moderates won the country back. Oh, I know they played that game. Talarico simply pivoted to suddenly being against surgeries for children and against biological men in women’s sports. They knew he wasn’t telling the truth; otherwise, he’d have faced protests.

El-Sayed is the biggest liar and faker of them all. He sells populism, like Mamdani, because he knows that appeals to Gen Z voters. His skin color and ethnicity sell to the women of the Left as the wheel of oppression keeps spinning. They want to be liked and loved! They need absolution for their sins of whiteness! It hardly matters what he says.

The Right won’t be able to scare Americans away from the still-crazy Left. Not now. That ship has sailed. They’ll need younger candidates and better solutions—but how do you top “free stuff”? I do not know. Socialism used to be a dirty word in America. Not anymore. Not when people are hurting financially, and their healthcare is on the line.

Just don’t try to make me believe something that isn’t true. I know these people. I was one of them. They are the cult. They all either believe what defines the Left now, or they are too afraid to stand up to them. The Democrats are about to find out just how crazy their party really is.

A debate between the candidates will separate the true crazies from the moderates, but the crazies will have their list of demands, and they will protest the moderates.

They can keep pretending the DSA did not win the midterms. But that is a lie. It might be true that moderates won in various states. The party’s energy leans hard left, and people like Jennifer Welch and Hasan Piker now have the most influence over where it goes. Good luck with all of that.

The magic trick the Democrats just performed is that they have pushed for abolishing ICE (amnesty) and Medicare for All. They don’t just want to cover American citizens.

Rachel Maddow says it in this clip. She links the two, but the first thing on her list is investigations and ICE. If Republicans screwed up one thing, in my view, and I said so at the time, it was those cuts to Medicaid.

They want to cover anyone who comes here, as long as they're not white. That is why they are leaning into Sharia Law. It only matters to them that the women are not white, even if the religion is oppressive. These contradictions will come back to bite them because they can’t defend them.

For the midterms, the bridge between the Far Left and the Far Right was Islam. They found common ground in blaming and demonizing Israel. But for the Left, Islam means more than a means to an end.

They are for anything that isn’t supportive of Western values. They hate Christians. They hate white people, unless they are “woke” or “good allies.” They only care about women’s rights if it means the right to kill their own babies. This is a religious war; take note.

On the flip side, the Republicans need an answer to both of these things, especially healthcare. They will lose every election going forward if they don’t. They have to broaden their appeal. And right now, they aren’t. They’re isolating and alienating people who are not like them, which has always been the Left’s problem.

As it is now, the Republicans are no match for the Democrats. Maybe that will change. I hope so. The best-case scenario is a better economy under Trump and giving the Left enough rope to hang themselves.

Grand Junction, Colorado, 7:27 am

[Sorry I haven’t posted a podcast in a while; my various setups have been too loud, but I’ll probably be home tomorrow and will resume].