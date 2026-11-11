Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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JJoshua's avatar
JJoshua
5h

I also think people in general have gotten more stupid.

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Bernadette's avatar
Bernadette
4h

A friend of mine commented that media did get more savvy regarding Trump as well. They pulled back on the hyper-fixation on all the crazy things he said and just kept hammering the negative narratives without giving him any credit for the legit good things he's done. I hate the press so much. They are true enemies of the people.

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