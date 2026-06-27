Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Lon Hocker's avatar
Lon Hocker
24m

I love your writing. You express what I think more beautifully than I ever could.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
15m

I see racism every day.

Every liberal who insists blacks cannot get picture ID to vote is racist.

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