Trump has every right to hold a Halloween party at his own home with his own money, so his guests can have a good time. He’s worked hard. He’s accomplished more in just a few months than most presidents in four years. Why not have a little fun? Because…

angry screaming people

Yes, that’s right. A thousand points of screeching Democrats are once again out in force, attempting to win one more battle in our virtual Civil War. Now, they’ve decided Trump’s Gatsby party is somehow actually Gatsby, except, as usual, they’re missing the whole point of the book.

Except that is not the theme of The Great Gatsby. It is less about society on the brink of disaster (Fitzgerald wrote the book before the 1929 crash) and more about the American Dream, the idea that anyone can become anything. Except that the one thing he couldn’t become was part of the high-status world of old money.

The tragedy of The Great Gatsby is that, as Fitzgerald knew, they were never going to let Gatsby in, no matter what, because he was not one of them. The green light at the end of Daisy’s dock represented that unattainable dream.

In other words, Trump is Gatsby, you fools. Trump is the guy who will never be allowed into the high society of the Susan Glassers and the Peter Bakers. They’ll never let him in, no matter how much money he makes or what he achieves. To them, he’ll always be the tacky used car salesman with a spray tan and a golden toilet.

The irony is apparently lost on them. Here is Matty Yglesias misusing a quote to suit his own political agenda: “They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money and their vast carelessness.”

They see one person do it, and the thought robots on X wallpaper the app with yet more resistance porn.

It went on and on as they feasted on Trump World, as they always do, mocking those they deem beneath them, trying anything they can to somehow gain back what they believe has been taken from them. Their obsessive hatred has destroyed them.

The truth is that half of America has been abandoned by the ruling class that the Left has become. They know that. How do they think Trump won twice? Look no further than the Kennedy Center for proof of that. Trump decided to take it over and open it to the rest of the country. But of course, they can’t sell tickets, and to Peter Baker, this is somehow a “win.”

Is it bad optics for Trump to throw a party right now on the eve of millions of Americans losing their SNAP benefits and healthcare premiums going up? Maybe. More like, it’s low-hanging fruit for the biased, lying media and social media obsessives to use to try to make him look bad. What else is new?

It’s hard to see this as anything but a manufactured crisis by the Democrats to put the country into an artificial depression just so they could cosplay that they’re somehow suffering while Trump throws a party. Meanwhile, back on Planet Earth, the Democrats could end the shutdown any time.

The problem with the Left is that they can’t ever have fun. Not in ten years. It’s one long dark winter of eternally miserable people. Who can stand them? They couldn’t even laugh when JD Vance made fun of his famous meme.

All of the Good People of the Left are constantly parading themselves, throwing parties, and walking the red carpet — Gatsby style, and have been for years now. If they’re hoping to suddenly shapeshift into Les Misérables, they’re watching the wrong movie.

Gavin Newsom was just seen tripping the light fantastic at the Hollywood Vogue fashion show during the shutdown, and yet no one threw a fit over that.

They’re saying Trump’s party was giving Marie Antoinette vibes, but here they are celebrating her.

They are the famous and the special and the good and the virtuous. The rest of the country can “eat cake.” Sorry, that’s the house the Left built.

What makes Trump like Jay Gatsby, other than how “high society” will never see him as one of them, is that he’s a dreamer. He’s a reacher. They should know by now they can’t stop him. Nothing can.

To quote the great book, “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter—tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther. . . . And one fine morning—— So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”