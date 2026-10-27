After Trump made a comment about Nicki Minaj’s “Beautiful” backside, the Left decided it was time to pretend they still treat her like a human being instead of, you know, human garbage like they treat every other Trump supporter.

They are offended on behalf of someone they don’t even want at their dumb parties or award shows. Don’t forget, they cheered at the Grammys that she was not going to be there.

The Left trashes Nicki Minaj at every opportunity, using her as the — if you’ll forgive the pun — the butt of every joke. Trump said it because everyone is thinking it, or at least noticing it.

Unless you actually watch Trump’s rallies like I have been doing for the past six years, you can’t possibly get his humor. He’s a great storyteller. I would say, the greatest I’ve ever seen or heard in my lifetime. America has a long tradition of great raconteurs, but we rarely see them now. Politicians are mostly scripted and predictable.

Trump has been a storyteller all his life and was well known even in high school for drawing classmates around him just to hear him tell stories. That’s what his rallies are - they’re stories. He calls it The Weave, but really, it’s just great storytelling. And every so often, he shocks people with his truth bombs, and he always has, throughout his career. That’s why people watched The Apprentice.

After all these years, we’re shocked, shocked that he would say something shocking?

All the Left ever hears about Trump is the offensive things he says - and I’m not gonna lie. He does say offensive things. But he says a lot more than that. If you only hear that part of his long speeches, you will never understand why he has such a loyal following. And that explains why they’re so consumed by hate and rage. They’ve been fed a steady diet of it for ten years.

I was thinking on my long drive over the past few days that Trump’s gift with the Right is offering hope amid a sea of despair. Most people on the Left don’t know what it is to be shut out of American society, to have almost no cultural representation, and to be so hated. And yet Trump is just riding over it like a wave.

By contrast, the Left has everything — all culture, all of Hollywood and yet, they’re boring. They’re unfunny. Their movies suck. They never get the joke, and when they do try to be funny, it’s always some kind of sneering put-down of the class they’ve abandoned.

A great example of this was Barack Obama saying the Oval Office looks like Saddam Hussein, via the Cheesecake Factory. He was trying to insult his taste while also calling him a dictator, and of course they all laughed because, to them, that’s funny now. Jimmy Kimmel is funny. SNL is funny. But to a lot of people, the Cheesecake Factory is a nice place to eat.

Say what you will about Trump, Democrats, but until you can humanize those who don’t vote like you, keep Nicki’s name out of your mouth.

Sayre, OK, 9:18am