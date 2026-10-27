Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Bernadette's avatar
Bernadette
15h

Liberal is such an outdated term for them as they are so completely illiberal when it comes to anything outside their rigid doctrines and current “in crowd” 🙄

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Chrisv's avatar
Chrisv
15h

Dems are some of the most miserable people out there. Being outraged every day the way they are must be fatiguing. I know hearing from the “scold” party, it’s better to not respond to all their outrage except at the voting box.

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