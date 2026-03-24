Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Douglas Barnes's avatar
Douglas Barnes
10h

I am so happy that you got some respite by experiencing the movie. I am really sorry for your loss. I just read the book and plan to see the movie. Reluctant sacrifice, friendship, intensive problem solving, and love---all wonderful themes to feel and experience. I am so looking forward to the movie.

I hope I am not sharing too much, but we experienced our own heartache in 2021. Our 31 year old son Brian died from suicide. 3 months later, our 10 year old Welsh Terrier Wally died suddenly. I felt a strong impression that we needed to get another dog soon. My wife was not so sure until she saw our puppy on facetime. We got our Eva (meaning life as you likely know) 4 years ago. She is a mini golden doodle (80 % poodle) and she has brought so much love to our family. Our son and daughter in law adopted our first and only grandchild in January of this year. It seems that experiencing bitter things in life has helped us be more grateful for the sweet and precious things. Thanks for writing your thoughts and opinions. Your impressions are meaningful to me.

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Constance Loucks's avatar
Constance Loucks
11h

My husband and I just saw Project Hail Mary. We loved it!

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