Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
5h

A beautiful tribute to an outstanding talent. His films resonate in a way few do. Don't forget Horse Whisperer in your list of his films. Definitely a favorite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Paula's avatar
Paula
5h

What a thoughtful piece. This was very interesting to read. I think you’ve pinpointed the reason why so many Hollywood movies today seem so empty, with no message, no real point or concept to relay. It’s all about “special effects” and quick action, violence, always trying to hold the viewer’s attention…I think movies should engage you with its content and force you to think of concepts and to “feel”. This is why some movies are timeless. Thanks for sharing your post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture