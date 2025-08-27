Robin Westman was previously known as Robert Westman and appears to have identified as a woman in January 2020, as posted by Harrison Krank on X:

Five years later, he decided to go on a shooting spree at a Catholic Church, killing two children and leaving many of them in critical care.

His social media has been scrubbed, but plenty of us were able to download the videos posted on YouTube just before the shooting. If you are interested, I will post them below, along with screenshots:

As you will see from the screenshots, Westman referenced everything from killing Jews to revenge for Vicki Weaver (Ruby Ridge), but also the Pride flag with a gun laid over it, and “Kill Donald Trump.”

So not a “Groyper,” but also not exactly a typical Leftist, just a pure psychopath with so much hate and self-hate they decided to kill the most innocent, the most vulnerable, trapped inside a church while praying. There is nothing courageous or “badass” about that. What a miserable, lowlife coward.

This is the second transgender person who has shot and killed Christian children, after Audrey Hale in Tennessee. That obviously doesn’t mean transgender people are more likely to go on mass shooting sprees. But it does mean what I’ve been warning about for a while now, that the Left could be escalating.

I think people like this who want to kill will use any excuse. They want to die and don’t want to die alone, and somewhere in there is a fetish for this kind of massacre.

As a former Democrat, I used to believe the problem was the guns. I thought we should get rid of them, and that would solve the problem. But at some point, I realized that the argument was taking us nowhere. The answer has always been to protect people — children especially — from gun violence.

I also used to think “thoughts and prayers” were useless. I don’t think that anymore. For those suffering today, prayer can help alleviate their suffering. That’s not “nothing.”

So, for the families of those killed and injured today:

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou amongst women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.