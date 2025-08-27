Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rural counsel's avatar
rural counsel
8h

"That obviously doesn’t mean transgender people are more likely to go on mass shooting sprees."

Uh, I beg to differ. Statistically, it may be hard to prove with so few events, but I suspect a thorough honest review would uncover a lot of similar events. Between the underlying mental illness, the drugs they are given, and the violent culture they are creating and immersing themselves in, this demographic is proving to be untrustworthy of social protection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Bud's avatar
Bud
8h

Eternal rest grant unto them, oh Lord

May the perpetual light shine upon them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
221 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture