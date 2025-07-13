Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Scofield's avatar
Paul Scofield
Jul 13Edited

I dropped Tucker from your feed a couple of weeks ago. Don't know what happened to him in the last six months. He is a very bright man but, methinks, maybe not as all knowing as he might believe. My guess is that hubris has caught up to him and bit him in the butt, hard. Very sad.

I don't understand the anti-Israeli stance of the right, either. Does not seem to make much sense to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
249 replies
Jennifer Rust's avatar
Jennifer Rust
Jul 13

Sasha, I appreciate everything you are doing on this platform. People with good hearts will find one another. And God bless you for the way you are taking care of your Mom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
865 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture