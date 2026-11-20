A reader wrote to me the following:

So, this is not really what happened. Megyn Kelly unfollowed me on X. She never said why but she was the first person to make a move that showed she was not happy with me. I did not “attack” her at all. In fact, I did exactly the opposite. I defended her time and time again, even after she unfollowed me. There are many things she says and does that I would write about here if I wanted to attack her but I don’t.

Megyn Kelly unfollowed me because I went hard at Tucker Carlson over Israel and I stood on the side of Trump. I have criticized Megyn Kelly on X but I’ve never tried to cancel her or pile on when others have attacked her. I saw what happened in the early days when she was called “grandma groyper” and defended her against those attacks.

I recently saw Jillian Michaels talking about Megyn on Chicks on the Right and struggling with her inner conflict on her loyalty to someone who was always kind to her and had her back with how things have advanced on the Right of late. I feel the same way. I have hoped many times that the old Megyn would return, but I push back that I’m treating her the way they still treat me on the Left. If that makes you ashamed of me, so be it.

I have never called for any of those on the “Woke Right” to be censored or to have their incomes destroyed. If Megyn ever struck up a conversation with me, I would not shun her. In fact, I still follow her on X.

But I do think there comes a time when you have to stand for something. I understand that people on the Left see me the way I see Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. They believe my joke about “White Dudes for Harris” and my vote for Trump made me “dangerous.”

I do think Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson are dangerous. I am disappointed that so many of the podcasters have decided to go along with it and that Megyn was one of them. I see her in a different light now because I understand that she cares more about success, about being watched and she’s following what works to draw an audience. That’s her choice but I think I’m allowed to criticize her for it.

I have always been grateful for her having me on her show and what she’s done for me. I believe Megyn has a good heart and always will believe that. I wish that she could see that this is not headed in a great direction but that’s for her to figure out. It is not my business how she runs her podcast platform and by all accounts, it’s still doing very well.

Defending the Jews at a time like this doesn’t make you popular. It makes you unpopular, in case the last midterm election didn’t make that clear. Standing with Trump and against the rise of demonizing Jews and Israel is the less popular stance to take.

If I wanted to do well, I’d have hopped aboard the Woke Right as so many of them have because that’s where the clicks are. So think of me whatever you like. I try to follow my heart, which is all I can do