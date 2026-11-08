Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1h

Sasha brings the righteous anger!

I was unaware of this internet controversy, but am now thoroughly informed. Thank you.

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Outlaw18's avatar
Outlaw18
1h

An apology by a left wing podcaster/commentator is to be believed as much as the Brandon “Is as sharp as a tack” nonsense they proclaimed

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