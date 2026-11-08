Dear Jennifer,

I see you have finally gotten a taste of the cancel culture that now defines your entire political movement. Considering the stream of sewage that spews forth from your pie-hole every time someone shoves a mic in your face, it must be really bad. So what was it this time?

Oh, right, sadistic cackling at the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Your laughter disgusted America, Jennifer. You might have millions of subscribers, but now, you’re losing advertisers by the minute. It got so bad, you had to issue an apology.

That’s a cool story, bro. But it’s all a lie. It isn’t even a real apology. It’s a pivot to gun control. This is how the game is played. Everyone pretends like your side is the “good people doing good things” side, so you’d have to apologize.

But no, Tyler Robinson was not MAGA. He was a radicalized Leftist in love with his trans-curious lover. You know, the LGBTQIA community you claim to care about so much? He had to be MAGA because otherwise, what does that make you? You and Tyler have so much in common.

You both agree that Charlie was “spreading too much hate.” He wrote, “Hey fascist, catch.” And you wrote:

You say Turning Point USA “promoted” gun violence, and that Charlie was killed by gun violence, suggesting he brought it on himself. Now that he’s dead, Erika Kirk has become your favorite target. You saw that Candace Owens was getting so much engagement and you thought, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Good thing the internet is written in ink.

Why would you, Hasan Piker, or any of the monsters on the Left ever stop? After all, you just get rewarded for your cruelty again and again.

Except this one time, when the normies shrank back in horror at just how ugly you are inside. And that makes you ugly on the outside. No amount of Botox can fix it.

As of now, these are the brands that have pulled out of advertising on your putrid outhouse of a podcast:

CashApp

Boll & Branch

NOBL Travel

Lola Blankets

Chewy

Zip Recruiter

And those thinking of dropping you:

Zenni Optical

Cozy Earth

Jones Road Beauty

Nutrafol

Ember

This was one of the few times our arena for public shaming was put to good use.