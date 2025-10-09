With just 24 hours to go, Oddspedia has Trump out front now that he’s struck a deal to release the hostages and end the war in Gaza.

The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced 5am E.T. at a formal ceremony in Norway – and with less than 24 hours to go: President Trump is the sportsbook’s favorite to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

And:

In addition to the aforementioned nominees, there are likely more than 250 others who could win the award this year. Following Benjamin Netanyahu’s acceptance of his 20-point Gaza peace plan and the subsequent first steps towards peace, Donald Trump is the current market favorite to win the prize, with odds of +200.

What do you think, Chat? Will they suck it up and do it? Will they finally come down off that high horse and admit that Trump has done a good job ending the war? Probably not. Elitism is a feature, not a bug. It is a pathology that is shared among high-status individuals, such as Angelina Jolie and Jane Fonda.

The aristocrats would implode. They would be like a thousand Katie Porters with too many people in her shot.

Think: Katie Porter having to say, “Trump just won the Nobel Peace Prize.”

No, the Novel committee might not be Democrats or even American, but they are cut from the same cloth. Even if they knew it was the right thing to do, they couldn’t do it. They do not have it in them.

Here are the odds anyway from Oddspedia:

They seem confident in this prediction. I don’t know, I don’t buy it. What do you think?

